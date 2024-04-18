Red Roses welcome back captain Packer and Atkin-Davies for Ireland at Twickenham

England are looking to extend their winning run

Red Roses head coach John Mitchell has made two changes to his starting XV for the team’s Women’s Six Nations match against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday. Both changes come in the forwards with the back line remaining unchanged for the third consecutive game.

Captain Marlie Packer starts in the back row after being dropped to the bench against Scotland. Her reintroduction sees Zoe Aldcroft move back to the second row and Abbie Ward drop out of the matchday squad.

The other change comes at hooker. Lark Atkin-Davies returns after Amy Cokayne received a one-match ban preventing her from playing the fixture. The ban came after her red card, following two yellow card offences last time out, against Scotland.

There is also a return for Emily Scarratt, she starts from the bench.

Mitchell said: “We are excited for the opportunity of another crack at Twickenham in front of our awesome fans. We want to continue to get better in our game and make the most of the experience to benefit us in the future.”

Last year when the Red Roses played France at Twickenham they set a world record attendance. While the current numbers show the team won’t break that record, they are on track to bring in a huge crowd. Over 46,500 fans have bought tickets to see them take on Scott Bemand’s side this Saturday.

The Red Roses are targeting a sixth successive Six Nations title and have won their opening three matches. They are the favourites heading into the weekend but Ireland have some winning momentum.

They claimed their first win of the tournament against Wales last Saturday. The bonus-point victory saw them rocket up the table to third. The third-place finish is a target for Ireland as it come with qualification for the 2025 Rugby World Cup.

Team news

England: Ellie Kildunne; Abby Dow, Megan Jones, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach; Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Lark Atkin-Davies, Maud Muir, Zoe Aldcroft, Rosie Galligan, Sadia Kabeya, Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews.

Replacements: Connie Powell, Mackenzie Carson, Kelsey Clifford, Morwenna Talling, Maddie Feaunati, Lucy Packer, Emily Scarratt, Sydney Gregson.

Ireland: Lauren Delany; Katie Corrigan, Eve Higgins Aoife Dalton, Béibhinn Parsons; Dannah O’Brien, Aoibheann Reilly; Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney, Dorothy Wall, Hannah O’Connor, Aoife Wafer, Edel McMahon, Brittany Hogan

Replacements: Clíodhna Moloney, Niamh O’Dowd, Sadhbh McGrath, Fiona Tuite, Shannon Ikahihifo, Molly Scuffil-McCabe, Enya Breen, Méabh Deely

