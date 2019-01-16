The Scotland squad for the 2019 Six Nations has been announced. See it here.

Scotland Six Nations Squad 2019

Coming up to a year since Scotland were comprehensively beaten by Wales in the opening round of the 2018 Six Nations, head-coach Gregor Townsend has named a 39-man squad looking to improve on that result and their overall third-place finish in the tournament.

Surprisingly, he has named seven previously uncapped players in the squad. The injuries to front-row forwards George Turner and Fraser Brown has resulted in three uncapped hookers coming in; David Cherry of Edinburgh, Jake Kerr of Leicester Tigers and finally Grant Stewart of Glasgow Warriors have all been rewarded for their good domestic campaigns. D’Arcy Rae is another uncapped front-rower to come in as well.

The final three players looking to make their international debut are Gary Graham, Sam Johnson and Sam Dean.

In other news John Hardie returns to the squad after his previous appearance for the side came in last years tournament. Additionally squad regulars Jonny Gray and Tommy Seymour are set to reach their half-centuries in caps during the 2019 tournament.

Head coach Gregor Townsend said of the squad; “There’s certainly been a lot of improvement from this group of players in recent seasons and I believe there’s much more to come. They’ve a genuine desire to get better and reach their potential in what is a huge year for our sport.

“In the past 18 months we’ve played 18 Test matches and have introduced 18 new players to Test-level rugby. Once again, our squad features players aiming to take that step, which is a testimony to their performances this season and the growing strength in depth of Scottish rugby.

“It is a privilege for our players to be involved in the Guinness Six Nations, which is such a prestigious tournament and will be highly competitive once again.

“We look forward to taking on the challenge of Italy and working hard as a squad over the next two weeks to deliver a winning performance.”