I think Scotland will end England’s winning run and reclaim Calcutta Cup! Scotland v England predictions Six Nations 2026

High-flying England take on a Scotland side who have dominated this fixture in recent years

England are bidding to make it 13 wins in a row when they take on Scotland in the Calcutta Cup on Saturday. Here are our Scotland v England predictions as the 2026 Six Nations hots up.

Gregor Townsend is under pressure after Scotland slipped to defeat in a rain-hit Rome in round one, but this is a fixture that has been kind to him in recent times. While Steve Borthwick will hope to see his side continue their rich vein of form.

Read more: How to watch the 2026 Six Nations for free wherever you are

Scotland v England predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Scotland 27-26 England

Two scenarios. England assert their expected dominance, record a 13th successive win and not only ruin Gregor Townsend’s 100th Test as Scotland’s boss but precipitate his exit from Murrayfield. Alternatively, Scotland, roused by all the flak flying their way, tear into the ‘Auld Enemy’ with fury and regain the Calcutta Cup that they held from 2021-24 inclusive.

The Scots’ set-piece disintegrated in the Rome rain – they lost seven of their lineout throws and conceded five scrum penalties. If their reshaped pack can address those considerable shortcomings, they can spring a surprise and give Townsend a record-equalling sixth championship win against England as a head coach.

England didn’t have to play well to thrash Wales. They will be properly challenged in Edinburgh.

Joseph Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 20-23 England

Calcutta Cup clashes north of the border have not been happy hunting grounds for England in recent years. We have to look back to the stormy pre-Covid fixture of 2020 to last find English away triumph in this fixture.

Steve Borthwick’s team are 12 unbeaten as things stand but would see a victory away at Murrayfield as a huge statement of intent.

Meanwhile, the Scottish rugby public may have turned on Gregor Townsend following this period of clear regression but one thing he has continued to get right in his tenure is the Calcutta Cup. This will be much, much closer than the form guide suggests but England’s power from the bench will be a trump card.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 13-33 England

I think England will run away with this one, they are a bright, young side full of unbridled confidence and crucially are not burdened by the weight of history and their side’s poor recent record away in the Scottish capital.

The warning signs were there for Scotland in Rome, England’s pack could do them a serious disservice at Murrayfield. In that case, George Ford has an armchair ride and we’ve seen what he and his fellow backs can conjure up…

Scotland v England rugby key info, kick-off time and TV channel

Kick-off time: 4.40pm GMT – Sat 14 Feb

TV channel: ITV (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Capacity: 67, 144

Read more: What is the Calcutta Cup?

Scotland v England head-to-head results

2025 Six Nations: England 16-15 Scotland

2024 Six Nations: Scotland 30-21 England

2023 Six Nations: England 23-29 Scotland

2022 Six Nations: Scotland 20-17 England

2021 Six Nations: England 6-11 Scotland

Scotland v England Six Nations team news

Read more: Scotland team news as Gregor Townsend excludes all Edinburgh players from his starting XV

Related: Steve Borthwick drops last week’s captain and reinstates young fly-half on bench for Scotland

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Recommended videos for you