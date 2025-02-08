Scotland v Ireland predictions Six Nations 2025: Can Scots end curse?

Gregor Townsend's men have not beaten the Irish in eight long years
Many have dubbed this Scotland team a golden generation but they have come unstuck against Ireland, failing to beat their Celtic cousins since the 2017 Six Nations opener. Here are our Scotland v Ireland predictions.
This clash will have huge ramifications for the championship and a win for either side will give them confidence of making some kind of history for their nation.
Scotland v Ireland predictions
Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Scotland 30-29 Ireland
Perhaps the most difficult match to call in the championship. Scotland have a wretched recent record against Ireland, with ten successive defeats, and worryingly they logged the lowest dominant carry rate (16%) of any team in round one.
On the plus side, they continue to rattle every team in their path and in Finn Russell they have the man who’s favourite to play ten for the Lions this summer. Their lineout was immaculate against Italy, with a lot of ball thrown long, and it might be that which has persuaded Ireland to recall Peter O’Mahony – one of the all-time great lineout operators.
The Opta computer gives Scotland only a 30% chance of ending their Irish hoodoo but there has been a controlled frenzy to the Scots this season that makes you believe they won’t go away. A home win would see them leapfrog Argentina and equal their record high of fifth in the world rankings. They might just do it.
Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 17-24 Ireland
The last time Scotland managed to beat Ireland was 2017. Vern Cotter was in charge of the Scots, Joe Schmidt the Irish and Devin Toner started at lock. A reminder of just how long ago that was.
Since then, Ireland have transformed into one of the best teams in the world, expertly proven last week when they simply outgunned and outmanned England in the second half. It was the performance of a team that know how to win Test matches.
Scotland are a better side than they were in 2017, mind, and have players like Finn Russell, Darcy Graham and Rory Darge that are more than capable of constructing a win this weekend. This will be close but Ireland will keep the Celtic curse going for one more year!
Kick-off time: 3pm GMT – Sun 9 Feb
TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations
Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield
Capacity: 67,144
Scotland v Ireland head-to-head results
2024 Six Nations: Ireland 17-13 Scotland
2023 Rugby World Cup: Ireland 36-14 Scotland
2023 Six Nations: Scotland 7-22 Ireland
2022 Six Nations: Ireland 26-5 Scotland
2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-27 Ireland
Scotland v Ireland team news
SCOTLAND
15. Blair Kinghorn
14. Darcy Graham
13. Huw Jones
12. Tom Jordan
11. Duhan van der Merwe
10. Finn Russell (co-captain)
9. Ben White
1. Rory Sutherland
2. Dave Cherry
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Jonny Gray
5. Grant Gilchrist
6. Matt Fagerson
7. Rory Darge (co-captain)
8. Jack Dempsey
Replacements:
16. Ewan Ashman
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. Will Hurd
19. Sam Skinner
20. Gregor Brown
21. Jamie Ritchie
22. Jamie Dobie
23. Stafford McDowall
IRELAND
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Mack Hansen
13. Robbie Henshaw
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Sam Prendergast
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Finlay Bealham
4. James Ryan
5. Tadhg Beirne
6. Peter O’Mahony
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris (captain)
Replacements:
16. Dan Sheehan
17. Cian Healy
18. Thomas Clarkson
19. Ryan Baird
20. Jack Conan
21. Conor Murray
22. Jack Crowley
23. Garry Ringrose
