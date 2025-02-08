Scotland v Ireland predictions Six Nations 2025: Can Scots end curse?

Gregor Townsend's men have not beaten the Irish in eight long years

Many have dubbed this Scotland team a golden generation but they have come unstuck against Ireland, failing to beat their Celtic cousins since the 2017 Six Nations opener. Here are our Scotland v Ireland predictions.

This clash will have huge ramifications for the championship and a win for either side will give them confidence of making some kind of history for their nation.

Scotland v Ireland predictions

Alan Pearey, Writer/Chief Sub at Rugby World: Scotland 30-29 Ireland

Perhaps the most difficult match to call in the championship. Scotland have a wretched recent record against Ireland, with ten successive defeats, and worryingly they logged the lowest dominant carry rate (16%) of any team in round one.

On the plus side, they continue to rattle every team in their path and in Finn Russell they have the man who’s favourite to play ten for the Lions this summer. Their lineout was immaculate against Italy, with a lot of ball thrown long, and it might be that which has persuaded Ireland to recall Peter O’Mahony – one of the all-time great lineout operators.

The Opta computer gives Scotland only a 30% chance of ending their Irish hoodoo but there has been a controlled frenzy to the Scots this season that makes you believe they won’t go away. A home win would see them leapfrog Argentina and equal their record high of fifth in the world rankings. They might just do it.

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: Scotland 17-24 Ireland

The last time Scotland managed to beat Ireland was 2017. Vern Cotter was in charge of the Scots, Joe Schmidt the Irish and Devin Toner started at lock. A reminder of just how long ago that was.

Since then, Ireland have transformed into one of the best teams in the world, expertly proven last week when they simply outgunned and outmanned England in the second half. It was the performance of a team that know how to win Test matches.

Scotland are a better side than they were in 2017, mind, and have players like Finn Russell, Darcy Graham and Rory Darge that are more than capable of constructing a win this weekend. This will be close but Ireland will keep the Celtic curse going for one more year!

Kick-off time: 3pm GMT – Sun 9 Feb

TV channel: BBC (UK) – How to watch the Six Nations

Venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Capacity: 67,144

Scotland v Ireland head-to-head results

2024 Six Nations: Ireland 17-13 Scotland

2023 Rugby World Cup: Ireland 36-14 Scotland

2023 Six Nations: Scotland 7-22 Ireland

2022 Six Nations: Ireland 26-5 Scotland

2021 Six Nations: Scotland 24-27 Ireland

Scotland v Ireland team news

SCOTLAND

15. Blair Kinghorn

14. Darcy Graham

13. Huw Jones

12. Tom Jordan

11. Duhan van der Merwe

10. Finn Russell (co-captain)

9. Ben White

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Dave Cherry

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Jonny Gray

5. Grant Gilchrist

6. Matt Fagerson

7. Rory Darge (co-captain)

8. Jack Dempsey

Replacements:

16. Ewan Ashman

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. Will Hurd

19. Sam Skinner

20. Gregor Brown

21. Jamie Ritchie

22. Jamie Dobie

23. Stafford McDowall

IRELAND

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Finlay Bealham

4. James Ryan

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan

17. Cian Healy

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Ryan Baird

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Jack Crowley

23. Garry Ringrose

