Can Scotland end their 10-match losing streak against the reigning champions?

Watch Scotland v Ireland as the two sides bring the second weekend of 2025 Six Nations action to a close. We’ve assembled everything you need to know about TV broadcasts and live streams (including free viewing options) to make sure you don’t miss a second of the action.

Both sides won their opening matches last Saturday but Ireland – chasing an unprecedented third successive Six Nations – go into the game as favourites. In fact, Scotland have lost their last 10 matches against the visitors, so recent history is not on their side.

Scotland v Ireland kicks off at 3.00pm GMT on Sunday, and is available to watch for free in both the UK and Ireland. Read on to find out how to watch Scotland v Ireland online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– Scotland v Ireland date: Sunday 9 February 2025

– Scotland v Ireland kick-off time: 3.00pm local (GMT) / 4.00pm CET / 10.00am ET / 5.00pm SAST / 2.00am AEDT (Monday)

– Scotland v Ireland venue: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland

– Scotland v Ireland on TV: BBC One, RTÉ 2, France 2

– Scotland v Ireland streams: BBC iPlayer (free), RTÉ Player (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch Scotland v Ireland in the UK – Six Nations free live stream

Fans in the UK can watch Scotland v Ireland on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Six Nations TV coverage is being shared between the BBC and ITV, with all of Scotland’s home games being covered by the Beeb. You can catch Scotland v Ireland on both terrestrial channel BBC One and the BBC iPlayer streaming platform. Both options are free to use but you’ll need to complete a simple email registration to use the iPlayer. You also need a valid TV Licence to watch live television, whether you’re viewing via linear broadcast channels or online.

Coverage starts at 2.00pm GMT ahead of the 3.00pm GMT kick-off. Not in the UK right now? You can still access your BBC iPlayer account with a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch Scotland v Ireland from abroad

Going to be away from home when Scotland kick off against Ireland? That doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the action. Geo-restrictions can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services when you’re overseas but a handy piece of kit called a VPN can help you sidestep that particular inconvenience.

A VPN – aka a Virtual Private Network – can make your device appear to be in any country in the world. This makes it great for watching sport when you’re travelling abroad, making your smartphone, tablet or laptop believe it’s back at home. Better still, a VPN’s encrypted connections can enhance you’re internet security, and that’s a winning result.

Our office mates at TechRadar know what they’re talking about when it comes to VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best on the market. Handily it’s currently available at a knockdown price:

How to watch Scotland v Ireland in Ireland

The rights to Six Nations rugby in Ireland are shared between free broadcasters RTÉ and Virgin Media, with RTÉ having the honour of broadcasting Ireland’s second championship match.

Terrestrial viewers can watch Scotland v Ireland on RTÉ 2, and you can also watch a live stream through RTÉ Player. You can tune in through the app or your browser, and no sign-up is required. Coverage starts at 2.00pm ahead of the 3.00pm kick-off.

Not in Ireland right now? You can still get your home-flavoured RTÉ coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Scotland v Ireland: More global broadcasters

USA: Fans in the USA can watch Scotland v Ireland on Peacock. NBC’s streaming platform costs $7.99 a month.

Australia: Aussie rugby fans need to head to Stan Sport to watch Scotland v Ireland. Stan Sport costs $15 per month on top of your base Stan subscription plan.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Scotland v Ireland is on Sky Sport. A streaming sub costs $49.99 per month or $499.99 per year.

South Africa: In South Africa? Head to SuperSport to watch Scotland v Ireland on TV and online.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025.

