Here we have taken a look at the long list of winners of the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Six Nations Winners 127 tournaments have been held since 1883. England currently lead the way with the most outright championship victories, but Wales are only one behind. England (29 outright wins, 10 shared wins) France (17 outright wins, 8 shared wins) Ireland (14 outright wins, 9 shared wins) Italy (no wins) Scotland (15 outright wins, 9 shared wins) Wales (28 outright wins, 12 shared wins) Listed below are the years in which each nation won the tournament. Related: What Is A Grand Slam? Six Nations Winners Home Nations (1883-1909) 1883 – England 1884 – England 1885 – Not Competed 1886 – England & Scotland 1887 – Scotland 1888 – Ireland, Wales & Scotland 1889 – Scotland 1890 – England & Scotland 1891 – Scotland 1892 – England 1893 – Wales 1894 – Ireland 1895 – Scotland 1896 – Ireland 1897 – Not Competed 1898 – Not Competed 1899 – Ireland 1900 – Wales 1901 – Scotland 1902 – Wales 1903 – Scotland 1904 – Scotland 1905 – Wales 1906 – Ireland & Wales 1907 – Scotland 1908 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1909 – Wales (Grand Slam) Five Nations (1910-1931) 1910 – England 1911 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1912 – Ireland & England 1913 – England (Grand Slam) 1914 – England (Grand Slam) 1915 – 1919 – World War I 1920 – Scotland, Wales & England 1921 – England (Grand Slam) 1922 – Wales 1923 – England (Grand Slam) 1924 – England (Grand Slam) 1925 – Scotland (Grand Slam) 1926 – Ireland & Scotland 1927 – Ireland & Scotland 1928 – England (Grand Slam) 1929 – Scotland 1930 – England 1931 – Wales Home Nations (1932-1939) 1932 – England, Ireland & Wales 1933 – Scotland 1934 – England 1935 – Ireland 1936 – Wales 1937 – England 1938 – Scotland 1939 – England, Ireland & Wales 1940 – 1946 – World War II Five Nations (1947-1999) 1947 – England & Wales 1948 – Ireland (Grand Slam) 1949 – Ireland 1950 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1951 – Ireland 1952 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1953 – England 1954 – England, France & Wales 1955 – France & Wales 1956 – Wales 1957 – England (Grand Slam) 1958 – England 1959 – France 1960 – England & France 1961 – France 1962 – France 1963 – England 1964 – Scotland & Wales 1965 – Wales 1966 – Wales 1967 – France 1968 – France (Grand Slam) 1969 – Wales 1970 – France & Wales 1971 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1972 – Not Competed 1973 – England, France, Ireland, Scotland & Wales 1974 – Ireland 1975 – Wales 1976 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1977 – France (Grand Slam) 1978 – Wales (Grand Slam) 1979 – Wales 1980 – England (Grand Slam) 1981 – France (Grand Slam) 1982 – Ireland 1983 – France & Ireland 1984 – Scotland (Grand Slam) 1985 – Ireland 1986 – France & Scotland 1987 – France (Grand Slam) 1988 – France & Wales 1989 – France 1990 – Scotland (Grand Slam) 1991 – England (Grand Slam) 1992 – England (Grand Slam) 1993 – France 1994 – Wales 1995 – England (Grand Slam) 1996 – England 1997 – France (Grand Slam) 1998 – France (Grand Slam) 1999 – Scotland Six Nations (2000-present) 2000 – England 2001 – England 2002 – France (Grand Slam) 2003 – England (Grand Slam) 2004 – France (Grand Slam) 2005 – Wales (Grand Slam) 2006 – France 2007 – France 2008 – Wales (Grand Slam) 2009 – Ireland (Grand Slam) 2010 – France (Grand Slam) 2011 – England 2012 – Wales (Grand Slam) 2013 – Wales 2014 – Ireland 2015 – Ireland 2016 – England (Grand Slam) 2017 – England 2018 – Ireland (Grand Slam) 2019 – Wales (Grand Slam) 2020 – England 2021 – Wales