Here we have taken a look at the long list of winners of the Six Nations rugby tournament.
Six Nations Winners
127 tournaments have been held since 1883. England currently lead the way with the most outright championship victories, but Wales are only one behind.
England (29 outright wins, 10 shared wins)
France (17 outright wins, 8 shared wins)
Ireland (14 outright wins, 9 shared wins)
Italy (no wins)
Scotland (15 outright wins, 9 shared wins)
Wales (28 outright wins, 12 shared wins)
Listed below are the years in which each nation won the tournament.
Home Nations (1883-1909)
1883 – England
1884 – England
1885 – Not Competed
1886 – England & Scotland
1887 – Scotland
1888 – Ireland, Wales & Scotland
1889 – Scotland
1890 – England & Scotland
1891 – Scotland
1892 – England
1893 – Wales
1894 – Ireland
1895 – Scotland
1896 – Ireland
1897 – Not Competed
1898 – Not Competed
1899 – Ireland
1900 – Wales
1901 – Scotland
1902 – Wales
1903 – Scotland
1904 – Scotland
1905 – Wales
1906 – Ireland & Wales
1907 – Scotland
1908 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1909 – Wales (Grand Slam)
Five Nations (1910-1931)
1910 – England
1911 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1912 – Ireland & England
1913 – England (Grand Slam)
1914 – England (Grand Slam)
1915 – 1919 – World War I
1920 – Scotland, Wales & England
1921 – England (Grand Slam)
1922 – Wales
1923 – England (Grand Slam)
1924 – England (Grand Slam)
1925 – Scotland (Grand Slam)
1926 – Ireland & Scotland
1927 – Ireland & Scotland
1928 – England (Grand Slam)
1929 – Scotland
1930 – England
1931 – Wales
Home Nations (1932-1939)
1932 – England, Ireland & Wales
1933 – Scotland
1934 – England
1935 – Ireland
1936 – Wales
1937 – England
1938 – Scotland
1939 – England, Ireland & Wales
1940 – 1946 – World War II
Five Nations (1947-1999)
1947 – England & Wales
1948 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
1949 – Ireland
1950 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1951 – Ireland
1952 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1953 – England
1954 – England, France & Wales
1955 – France & Wales
1956 – Wales
1957 – England (Grand Slam)
1958 – England
1959 – France
1960 – England & France
1961 – France
1962 – France
1963 – England
1964 – Scotland & Wales
1965 – Wales
1966 – Wales
1967 – France
1968 – France (Grand Slam)
1969 – Wales
1970 – France & Wales
1971 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1972 – Not Competed
1973 – England, France, Ireland, Scotland & Wales
1974 – Ireland
1975 – Wales
1976 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1977 – France (Grand Slam)
1978 – Wales (Grand Slam)
1979 – Wales
1980 – England (Grand Slam)
1981 – France (Grand Slam)
1982 – Ireland
1983 – France & Ireland
1984 – Scotland (Grand Slam)
1985 – Ireland
1986 – France & Scotland
1987 – France (Grand Slam)
1988 – France & Wales
1989 – France
1990 – Scotland (Grand Slam)
1991 – England (Grand Slam)
1992 – England (Grand Slam)
1993 – France
1994 – Wales
1995 – England (Grand Slam)
1996 – England
1997 – France (Grand Slam)
1998 – France (Grand Slam)
1999 – Scotland
Six Nations (2000-present)
2000 – England
2001 – England
2002 – France (Grand Slam)
2003 – England (Grand Slam)
2004 – France (Grand Slam)
2005 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2006 – France
2007 – France
2008 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2009 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2010 – France (Grand Slam)
2011 – England
2012 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2013 – Wales
2014 – Ireland
2015 – Ireland
2016 – England (Grand Slam)
2017 – England
2018 – Ireland (Grand Slam)
2019 – Wales (Grand Slam)
2020 – England
2021 – Wales
