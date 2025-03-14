I think Wales will beat England in the game that matters most to them – Six Nations Super Saturday predictions

It's in France's hands but the Six Nations is going down to the wire in 2025

It all comes down to this. Here are our Six Nations 2025 Super Saturday predictions.

France, England and Ireland are all in with realistic chances of lifting the trophy and both Wales and Italy can claim the dreaded Wooden Spoon.

Super Saturday predictions: Who will win the Six Nations?

Joe Robinson, Editor of Rugby World: France.

Josh Graham, Deputy Editor of Rugby World: France.

Super Saturday predictions: Who will get the Wooden Spoon?

JR: Italy.

JG: Wales.

France v Scotland predictions

JR: France 45-26 Scotland

We’re 75 minutes into France v Scotland in the Six Nations decider this Saturday evening. La Marseillaise is echoing around the Stade de France as the home crowd realise that the championship is theirs, leading by 45 points to 14 in the final throes of the game.

Damian Penaud is already gesturing to the crowd having broken Serge Blanco’s French try-scoring record. Duhan van der Merwe and Blair Kinghorn score two late consolation tries that Thomas Ramos brushes off with a Gallic shrug. Cut to Shaun Edwards looking furious at the the trophy lift. Fabien Galthié shouts “That was for you, Ireland!” down the camera.

JG: France 36-24 Scotland

Scotland have the quality to upset France but I just can’t quite see it. Taking their foot off the gas against Wales almost proved fatal – saved by a hurdling Blair Murray – and Gregor Townsend will want to see a big performance at the end of another underwhelming campaign.

But France have been phenomenal in this Six Nations, Twickenham aside. They are without the little general Antoine Dupont but his team-mates will surely ensure he still has another medal to hang around his neck come Saturday night.

Wales v England predictions

JR: Wales 26-24 England

Scar tissue cuts easy for a reason which is why I see Wales upsetting the odds and beating England this weekend.

1999, 2005, 2013, 2015 are all too familiar reminders of how Wales have built a habit of ruining England’s party. Steve Borthwick has rolled the dice in selection with four openside flankers, three fly-halves, no cover at lock on the bench, a winger at centre and a centre at winger – it’s a risk sending this new-look team into the Principality cauldron.

England could win this game with ease if it clicks but then how serendipitous would it be for Wales to end their 15-game losing streak against their biggest enemy at home on the final day of the Six Nations. Matt Sherratt is immediately given a gate.

JG: Wales 17-29 England

There’s a lot to be said for the Principality Stadium effect as Wales saw against Ireland in Matt Sherratt’s first outing. England’s team selection is riskier than most expected but could also be exciting if it comes off.

Expect this to be neck-and-neck for an hour before England pull away with their recent run of winning closer games. Their bench should turn the tide in their favour but ultimately it’s very unlikely to be enough for a first Six Nations trophy since 2020.

Italy v Ireland predictions

JR: Italy 19-62 Ireland

Reeling from the demolition job that was done on them in their own backyard last Saturday, Ireland travel to Italy with a chip on their shoulder and will be hellbent on serving up a Roman massacre that even the crowds of the Colosseum would squirm at.

First game on Super Saturday, a big bonus point win is what Ireland need to keep themselves in contention and it is what they will get. Italy have been good in patches this tournament but have seen periods in both the England and France games where they have switched off and been bulldozed – the same will happen here.

JG: Italy 18-41 Ireland

Italy’s inability to put together more than impressive patches and Ireland’s need to bounce back from a French humbling means you can only really see one outcome in Rome in Super Saturday’s opening clash.

Simon Easterby’s side will be buoyed by the return of first-choice wings James Lowe and Mack Hansen and ultimately will have too much firepower for the Azzurri over 80 minutes. One bad game doesn’t make you a bad team after all…

