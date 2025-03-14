Wales attempt to bring their record-breaking losing streak to an end under the Principality Stadium roof

Watch Wales v England to see one of the fiercest rivalries in rugby renewed under the Principality Stadium Roof. This guide will give you all the information on the live streams and TV coverage you need to watch a game that could still have a bearing on the destination of the Six Nations 2025 championship.

Wales’ record-breaking losing streak is well documented and they head into Saturday’s match on the back of 16 consecutive defeats. They won’t need any additional motivation to raise their game for the visit of their next door neighbours, however – especially as England are still in with a chance of winning the championship if France slip up in Paris.

The match kicks off at 4.45pm GMT in south Wales, and you can watch Wales v England live streams for free in the UK, Ireland and France – read on to find out how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

Key information

– Wales v England date: Saturday 15 March 2025

– Wales v England kick-off time: 4.45pm local (GMT) / 5.45pm CET / 12.45am ET / 6.45pm SAST / 3.45am AEDT (Sunday)

– Wales v England venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales

– Wales v England on TV: BBC One, S4C, Virgin Media One, France 2

– Wales v England streams: BBC iPlayer (free), Virgin Media Play (free), FranceTV (free)

How to watch Wales v England in the UK – live stream the Six Nations for free

For UK viewers, the second match of Super Saturday is available for free on terrestrial channel BBC One and streaming service BBC iPlayer. The build-up for the Cardiff clash gets underway at 4.00pm GMT.

You can also watch the game with Welsh language commentary on S4C, which is also available to stream through BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is free to use, but you do need an up-to-date TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK. You’ll also need to complete a simple registration to access the service.

Free Six Nations TV coverage is available for all three of this weekend’s games. Italy v Ireland and France v Scotland are both on ITV1 and the ITVX streaming service.

How to watch Wales v England from abroad

Being overseas this weekend doesn’t mean that Super Saturday has to happen without you.

A VPN (Virtual Personal Network) allows you to change your device’s IP address, meaning you can sidestep inconvenient geo-blocking issues and watch your usual streaming service from abroad. The result? Making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in a different country, so you can log in as if you were back home. VPNs also have the added benefit of improving your internet security when you’re online.

How to watch Wales v England in Ireland

Virgin Media has the rights to this game in Ireland. You can tune in on Virgin Media One or watch a Wales v England live stream on Virgin Media Play. Both options are free and you don’t even need to register to watch the streaming service. Coverage starts at 4.15pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

Coverage of all of Saturday’s Six Nations 2025 fixtures is available free-to-air in Ireland. Italy v Ireland and France v Scotland are both on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

How to watch Wales v England in France

French viewers can continue their Six Nations Super Saturday marathon on France Télévisions, which has rights to all three final round matches – including Wales v England. Coverage is free on both France 2 and the FranceTV streaming service.

Coverage of Wales v England starts at 5.35pm CET ahead of the 5.45pm CET kick-off.

French fans who are away from home but want to tune in with their usual French language commentary can still access their France Télévisions coverage from abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Other global streams

United States: A $7.99 per month subscription will get you access to every Six Nations 2025 match through NBC’s Peacock streaming service.

Australia: Down under? Head to Stan Sport for Wales v England live streams. You’ll need a base Stan subscription plus $15 per month to watch Stan Sport – and you’ll also need to stay up very late for the 3.45am AEDT kick-off

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Wales v England is on Sky Sport, which costs $49.99 per month for a streaming subscription.

South Africa: In South Africa? Head to SuperSport to watch Wales v England.

Italy: Wales v England is available on subscription service Sky Sports Italia in Italy.

Check out our full guide to how to watch Six Nations 2025 for broadcasters around the world.

