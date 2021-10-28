Even optimists struggle to see how Wales will beat New Zealand on Saturday with a team shorn of several players because the game falls outside the international window

Wales v New Zealand Preview – Autumn Internationals

As if beating New Zealand wasn’t difficult enough, Wales will attempt to do so this weekend without a raft of significant players. Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau head a list of English-based players who are unavailable for the fixture because it falls outside the international window and their Premiership club has first dibs on their services.

Add in the absence of Liam Williams, out after having his appendix removed, and Uilisi Halaholo, who has tested positive for Covid, and Wales’ hopes of ending a 68-year drought against the All Blacks look forlorn. In a late twist, Ken Owens withdrew from the selected XV after failing a fitness test.

Wales have lost 31 games on the spin to Saturday’s opponents but their former scrum-half Mike Phillips insists even the mightiest foe can be brought down with the right mindset.

“They are more than a rugby team in many ways. They are the most successful team on the planet, a brand, and you are up against everything,” he said.

“Maybe that belief has not been there in the past. Perhaps we’ve been too nice at times and shown too much respect. To a man, do you all believe each and every one of you that you’re going to win? You’ve really got to be on your A game and the mindset has got to be, without doubt, that we’re going to win.”

New Zealand won the recent Rugby Championship by winning five of their six games against Argentina, Australia and South Africa. They fielded an understrength side against USA last weekend and still racked up 16 tries and more than a century of points in what coach Ian Foster deemed a “loose” performance.

Wales will certainly have it all to do at the Principality Stadium (kick-off 5.15pm).

What’s the big team news?

Alun Wyn Jones will lead Wales, in front of a capacity crowd for the first time since February 2019, and in doing so will become the most capped international player of all time.

Jones will make his 149th appearance for Wales, surpassing Richie McCaw’s record of 148 appearances for New Zealand.

Gareth Anscombe makes his first Test start in more than two years, getting the nod ahead of Rhys Priestland. The English-based Dan Biggar (Northampton) and Callum Sheedy (Bristol) are both unavailable.

Anscombe was a key part of Wales’ Grand Slam-winning team of 2019 but hasn’t played a Test since August of that year, when he suffered major ligament damage in a World Cup warm-up against England.

And Taine Basham, who won his first three caps off the bench against Canada and Argentina in July, will make his first Test start at openside flanker. He forms part of an all-Dragons back row with Ross Moriarty and Aaron Wainwright.

Halaholo’s absence clears the way for Johnny Williams to reprise his Scarlets club partnership with Jonathan Davies.

Despite the enforced absences, the starting XV contains four Test Lions from this summer’s series against South Africa in the skipper, prop Wyn Jones, lock Adam Beard and wing Josh Adams. Gareth Davies, who also toured, is on the bench.

There should have been a fifth Lion starter but Owens failed that fitness test on a back problem. Ryan Elias thus starts at hooker, with the uncapped Kirby Myhill on the bench.

Elliot Dee, who would have been in the match 23, has been released from the squad due to the neck injury he sustained against the Stormers a fortnight ago. He will return to his region to continue his rehab.

Cardiff’s Kirby Myhill has joined up as his replacement. The former Wales U20 captain has made 72 appearances for the capital city side and has led them on a number of occasions.

New Zealand haven’t announced any injuries from their 104-14 thrashing of USA. Scott Barrett and Patrick Tuipulotu returned to New Zealand for family reasons before their match against the Eagles. Neither is expected to feature in any autumn Tests.

What have the coaches said?

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: “The focus for this group has been two weeks of training, they’ve worked really, really hard and it has galvanised them. We’ve been low on numbers this week, so it hasn’t been the normal preparation in terms of exact numbers to train against each other, so that’s been a challenge.

“The guys are really excited but they know it’s a big task at hand. The reality is we’re two years away from a World Cup and we’re building towards that. We’ve got a Six Nations around the corner to defend, to try to win that tournament again.

“They know it’s a massive challenge ahead. Every young Welsh player when they’re growing up want to play at the Principality in front of 74,000 and if you ask them who they want to play against New Zealand would be one of the top couple of sides they’d choose.

“With injuries and unavailability it’s another great opportunity for players like Taine Basham and Ben Thomas to come into the group and gain valuable experience. They’re going to come away from this Test match knowing what it’s like to play one of the best teams in the world.

“To win a World Cup you have to play against teams like New Zealand at some stage in the tournament and you have to win those games. It’s going to be a great experience for those guys who haven’t played a lot of Test rugby and they’ll certainly know they’ve been in a match afterwards.”

Ian Foster has commented that the USA game was crucial ahead of their match with Wales.

“This game was vital in terms of a number of players who hadn’t played for three to four weeks,” he said. “It was a great chance for a really good hit-out and to do it in a special stadium and on a special occasion is pretty valuable.

“We’ve had a bit of contact under our belt. We’re really delighted with some of the skill stuff we were able to put on the park and it gives us a good launching pad for what is going to be a big month.”

What time does it kick-off and is it on TV?

The match will kick-off at 5.15pm BST on Saturday, 30 October. Referee Mathieu Raynal, assistant refs Karl Dickson and Christophe Ridley and TMO Brian MacNeice will take charge of the game.

Wales v New Zealand will be live on Amazon Prime. For the first time on the streaming service, Welsh matches will also be available in the Welsh language. For more details on that and all the information on commentators and pundits, click here.

What are the Wales v New Zealand line-ups?

Wales: Johnny McNicholl; Owen Lane, Jonathan Davies, Johnny Williams, Josh Adams; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Wyn Jones, Ryan Elias, Tomas Francis, Adam Beard, Alun Wyn Jones (capt), Ross Moriarty, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements: 16 Kirby Myhill, 17 Rhys Carre, 18 Dillon Lewis, 19 Will Rowlands, 20 Seb Davies, 21 Gareth Davies, 22 Rhys Priestland, 23 Ben Thomas.

New Zealand team to come.

