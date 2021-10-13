Wayne Pivac has named his squad for Wales' autumn Internationals

Wales Autumn Internationals Squad 2021

Wayne Pivac has announced a 38-man squad for Wales’ autumn internationals fixtures against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.

The squad includes seven players based at Gallagher Premiership clubs – Christ Tshiunza, Taulupe Faletau, Thomas Young, Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins and Louis Rees-Zammit – who will not be available for their match against New Zealand as it falls outside the international window.

Pivac has been given dispensation to select Wasps back-row Young even though he doesn’t meet the 60-cap rule because he is signing for Cardiff for the 2022-23 season.

Pivac said: “When you look at selection you want to select in-form players but it’s fair to say that a number of players haven’t hit their top form. We have looked at past performances at this level, including a very successful Six Nations campaign, and we’ve cross-credit some of that information into current form if you like.

“Injuries in certain positions, particularly at openside, have forced us to look a little bit deeper than we would normally but what it does mean is that more players have an opportunity to be exposed to this level of rugby. This can only be a good thing as we continue our preparations for the 2023 World Cup.”

Wales will be aiming for their first win over New Zealand since 1953 when they face the All Blacks on 30 October. Wales will then take on the Springboks, who defeated them in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-finals.

Wales’ final two fixtures are against Fiji and Australia.

Backs

Josh Adams

Gareth Anscombe

Dan Biggar

Gareth Davies

Jonathan Davies

Uilisi Halaholo

Kieran Hardy

Owen Lane

Johnny McNicholl

Rhys Priestland

Louis Rees-Zammit

Callum Sheedy

Ben Thomas

Nick Tompkins

Johnny Williams

Liam Williams

Tomos Williams

Forwards

Taine Basham

Adam Beard

Rhys Carre

Ben Carter

Seb Davies

Elliot Dee

Ryan Elias

Taulupe Faletau

Tomas Francis

Ellis Jenkins

WillGriff John

Alun Wyn Jones

Wyn Jones

Rhodri Jones

Dillon Lewis

Ross Moriarty

Ken Owens

Will Rowlands

Christ Tshiunza

Aaron Wainwright

Thomas Young

Wales Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021

Sat 30 October, Wales v New Zealand (5.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 6 November, Wales v South Africa (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

Sun 14 November, Wales v Fiji (3.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

Sat 20 November, Wales v Australia (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime

