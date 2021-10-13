Wayne Pivac has named his squad for Wales' autumn Internationals
Wales Autumn Internationals Squad 2021
Wayne Pivac has announced a 38-man squad for Wales’ autumn internationals fixtures against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia.
The squad includes seven players based at Gallagher Premiership clubs – Christ Tshiunza, Taulupe Faletau, Thomas Young, Dan Biggar, Callum Sheedy, Nick Tompkins and Louis Rees-Zammit – who will not be available for their match against New Zealand as it falls outside the international window.
Pivac has been given dispensation to select Wasps back-row Young even though he doesn’t meet the 60-cap rule because he is signing for Cardiff for the 2022-23 season.
Pivac said: “When you look at selection you want to select in-form players but it’s fair to say that a number of players haven’t hit their top form. We have looked at past performances at this level, including a very successful Six Nations campaign, and we’ve cross-credit some of that information into current form if you like.
“Injuries in certain positions, particularly at openside, have forced us to look a little bit deeper than we would normally but what it does mean is that more players have an opportunity to be exposed to this level of rugby. This can only be a good thing as we continue our preparations for the 2023 World Cup.”
Wales will be aiming for their first win over New Zealand since 1953 when they face the All Blacks on 30 October. Wales will then take on the Springboks, who defeated them in the 2019 Rugby World Cup semi-finals.
Wales’ final two fixtures are against Fiji and Australia.
Wales Autumn Internationals Squad 2021
Backs
Josh Adams
Gareth Anscombe
Dan Biggar
Gareth Davies
Jonathan Davies
Uilisi Halaholo
Kieran Hardy
Owen Lane
Johnny McNicholl
Rhys Priestland
Louis Rees-Zammit
Callum Sheedy
Ben Thomas
Nick Tompkins
Johnny Williams
Liam Williams
Tomos Williams
Forwards
Taine Basham
Adam Beard
Rhys Carre
Ben Carter
Seb Davies
Elliot Dee
Ryan Elias
Taulupe Faletau
Tomas Francis
Ellis Jenkins
WillGriff John
Alun Wyn Jones
Wyn Jones
Rhodri Jones
Dillon Lewis
Ross Moriarty
Ken Owens
Will Rowlands
Christ Tshiunza
Aaron Wainwright
Thomas Young
Wales Autumn Internationals Fixtures 2021
Sat 30 October, Wales v New Zealand (5.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
Sat 6 November, Wales v South Africa (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
Sun 14 November, Wales v Fiji (3.15pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
Sat 20 November, Wales v Australia (5.30pm, Principality Stadium) Live on Amazon Prime
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.