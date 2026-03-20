Two giants of the English game restart the Gallagher PREM after its Six Nations break

Watch Bath Rugby v Saracens as the Gallagher PREM 2025-26 resumes after making way for the Six Nations.

Below we explain how you can follow the game from anywhere in the world, including details of how you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath Rugby v Saracens live stream if you’re away from home this weekend. You’ll find a preview and team-line-ups at the end of the article.

Stream Bath Rugby v Saracens in the UK and Ireland

UK-based fans can watch every Gallagher PREM match this season on TNT Sports – and Bath Rugby v Saracens is no exception.

The match is available on TNT Sports 1 tonight, with coverage starting at 7.00pm GMT ahead of the 7.45pm kick-off.

The service is currently available through Discovery+ Premium in the UK (which costs £30.99 per month), though that all changes on Thursday 26 March when the UK’s new HBO Max platform becomes TNT Sports’ streaming home. Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media customers can also add TNT Sports to their existing TV package (costs vary by platform).

A TNT Sports subscription gets you access to all the Gallagher PREM action, along with a selection of Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football matches.

TNT Sports also has the Bath Rugby v Saracens rights in Ireland, and is available through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details.

Travelling overseas this weekend? Don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your usual Bath Rugby v Saracens live stream as if you were back home. There’s more information on that below.

How to watch Bath Rugby v Saracens from anywhere

Being abroad doesn’t have to stop you from watching Bath Rugby v Saracens as it happens. A VPN bypasses geo-blocking by changing your IP address, allowing you to stream all the action as if you were at home. NordVPN is our favourite and rated as the #1 VPN by our colleagues at TechRadar. Save 74% on NordVPN!

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More streaming options for Bath Rugby v Saracens

United States: The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $39.99, but there are big savings to be had if you pay annually – a whole year’s subscription will set you back $155.88, which is just $12.99 per month.

The US home of the Gallagher PREM for the 2025-26 season is FloRugby. Australia: A Bath Rugby v Saracens live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 6.45am AEDT on Saturday morning, so may not be entirely conducive to a weekend lie-in.

A Bath Rugby v Saracens live stream is available ad-free on Stan Sport down under. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan, prices for which start at $12 per month. Kick-off is 6.45am AEDT on Saturday morning, so may not be entirely conducive to a weekend lie-in. New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is the place to go to Bath Rugby v Saracens live streams in New Zealand. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are also available for $29.99. The match gets underway at 8.45am NZDT on Saturday morning, so you can watch over breakfast.

Bath Rugby v Saracens preview

After a truly epic international break, the players have returned to their clubs for the business end of the English domestic calendar. There are eight games of the regular season left to play, and both of these sides will be eyeing up a place in the play-offs.

Reigning champions Bath are currently second, just two points behind leaders Northampton Saints. Meanwhile, Saracens (whose director of rugby, Mark McCall, is stepping down at the end of the season) are in the chasing pack, four points behind fourth-placed Leicester Tigers. A win will do neither side’s title aspirations any harm.

Bath boss Johann Van Graan has named an impressively strong team, welcoming back many of his Six Nations stars to the fold. Henry Arundell, Ollie Lawrence, Finn Russell, Ben Spencer, Archie Griffin and Josh Bayliss all start, while Guy Pepper and Sam Underhill are on the bench.

There’s rather fewer returning England internationals in the Saracens ranks, where only Elliot Daly makes it into the starting line-up. Ben Earl is one of the replacements, but Maro Itoje and Jamie George have both been given a week’s rest. Even so, there’s plenty of experience in this side, from Lucio Cinti and Nick Tompkins in the centres, to Owen Farrell at fly-half, and Juan Martin Gonzalez and Tom Willis in the back row.

This promises to be an exciting curtain-raiser for the upcoming Gallagher PREM weekend, and the Rec is sure to be buzzing under the Friday night lights.

Bath Rugby v Saracens line-ups

Bath Rugby

Tom De Glanville, Henry Arundell, Ollie Lawrence, Max Ojomoh, Will Muir, Finn Russell, Ben Spencer (captain); Beno Obano, Tom Dunn, Archie Griffin, Quinn Roux, Charlie Ewels, Josh Bayliss, Miles Reid, Alfie Barbeary

Replacements:

Kepueli Tuipulotu, François Van Wyk, Thomas Du Toit, Ted Hill, Guy Pepper, Bernard Van Der Linde, Santi Carreras, Sam Underhill

Saracens

Elliot Daly, Tobias Elliott, Lucio Cinti, Nick Tompkins, Rotimi Segun, Owen Farrell, Ivan Van Zyl (captain); Eroni Mawi, Theo Dan, Marcus Street, Nick Isiekwe, Hugh Tizard, Theo McFarland, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tom Willis

Replacements:

James Hadfield, Alex O’Driscoll, Marco Riccioni, Andy Onyeama-Christie, Ben Earl, Gareth Simpson, Fergus Burke, Max Malins

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