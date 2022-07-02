The Wales winger scores within three minutes in first Test in Pretoria – and adds a second before the break



Watch: Electrifying Louis Rees-Zammit try against Springboks

Wales have been widely written off ahead of their three-Test series against South Africa but they got off to a flyer in the opening match in Pretoria.

Within three minutes of kick-off at Loftus Versfeld, Wayne Pivac’s side were leading the world champions 5-0 after a Louis Rees-Zammit try.

The Wales winger is well known for his pace and he got to stretch his legs early on against the Springboks – and he added a second before half-time too.

The first opportunity came after Will Rowlands had disrupted a South Africa lineout. Gareth Thomas secured possession and linked with Kieran Hardy and Rowlands as the visitors made ground down the blindside.

Then Wales quickly spread it wide, where Rees-Zammit sprinted into the corner. It was an electrifying start.

Dan Biggar missed the conversion but did extend Wales’ lead in the ninth minute with a long-range drop-goal and added a penalty to make it 11-3 to the visitors halfway through the opening period.

Elton Jantjies slotted one penalty in the opening quarter for South Africa but also missed two other chances from the tee and put another kick dead when looking to find touch in the 22 for a lineout.

In contrast, Wales looked confident and Rees-Zammit scored his second try in the 32nd minute.

Jantjies read a long Welsh lineout throw well but couldn’t secure the ball and the winger was quick to react. He kicked ahead, collected the ball and touched down.

It was an impressive performance from the 21-year-old, who was dropped by Pivac during the Six Nations. He was told to work on his game at Gloucester and he certainly looked in good nick as he strided over the line to score his seventh and eight Test tries. He now averages a try nearly every two games for his country.

Wales have never won a Test match in South Africa and weren’t given much hope of making history on this year’s tour, particularly after losing to Italy at the end of the Six Nations, but they got themselves off to a good start.

They led 18-3 at the break, but would have to play the first eight minutes of the second half without Biggar. He was sin-binned for slowing the ball down after tackling Faf de Klerk when the Boks made a line break shortly before half-time.

