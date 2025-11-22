Two sides with 100% records this November clash at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

Watch England v Argentina as both sides aim to finish their 2025 Quilter Nations Series campaigns unbeaten.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch the last Autumn International of the weekend, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world. We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad. You’ll find a match preview, team line-ups and officials at the bottom of the page.

England v Argentina: Key information

Stream England v Argentina in the UK and Ireland

TNT Sports 1 is the place to watch England v Pumas in the UK, with coverage starting at 3.45pm GMT ahead of the 4.10pm kick-off.

There are several ways to watch TNT Sports in the UK. Streaming service Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK, while TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package. Costs do vary by platform for the latter, however, so check with your provider for details.

TNT Sports also has the rights to the Quilter Nations Series in Ireland, where you can subscribe to the streamer through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – again, prices vary by platform, so check with your provider.

Watch England v Argentina from anywhere

Even if you’re travelling abroad this weekend, you can still watch the last of this weekend’s Autumn Internationals. While geo-restrictions can prevent you from watching your usual TV services from another country, a Virtual Private Network (or VPN for short) can be your saviour – even when you’re thousands of miles away from home.

A VPN has the useful ability to change your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in your home country. This means you can watch your usual coverage of England v Argentina wherever you are on the planet. A good VPN also comes with the added benefit of improving your online security, which is great news if you’re browsing from an unfamiliar venue.

There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is the best you can buy, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still need convincing? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal in time for Black Friday…

England v Pumas live streams in the United States NBC-owned streaming service Peacock has had the rights to all of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches, and England v Argentina is no exception. Kick-off is 11.10am ET / 8.10am PT on Sunday morning. You’ll need a subscription to either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to access the rugby action. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Watch England v Argentina in South Africa SuperSport is your destination to watch England v Argentina in South Africa, with SuperSport packages available via DStv or streaming. The game kicks off at 6.10pm SAST on Sunday evening. Stream England v Pumas in Australia Stan Sport is showing England v Argentina live streams ad-free, very early on Monday morning – kick-off is 3.10am AEDT. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). Watch England v Argentina in New Zealand In New Zealand? Then you’ll need to head to Sky Sport NZ to watch the Pumas take on the side that beat the All Blacks last weekend. The match kicks off at 5.10am NZDT on Monday morning, however, so it’s going to mean an early start – maybe one to watch in bed. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.