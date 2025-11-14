Can Steve Borthwick’s men score a famous victory against the mighty All Blacks?

Watch England v New Zealand as Steve Borthwick’s men welcome the All Blacks to Twickenham in one of the most iconic fixtures in rugby.

It’s arguably the biggest match of this Quilter Nations Series weekend and one you won’t want to miss. Below you’ll find all the details you need to watch England vs New Zealand online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

England v New Zealand: Key information

– Date: Saturday 15 November 2025

– Venue: Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

– Kick-off time: 3.10pm GMT (local) / 10.10am ET / 4.10am NZDT (Sunday)

– TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK & Ireland) / Peacock (US) / Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand)

England v New Zealand live streams in the UK and Ireland

If you’re in the UK or Ireland you can watch England v New Zealand on TNT Sports 1. Coverage starts at 2.30pm GMT ahead of the 3.10pm kick-off.

There are several options for watching TNT Sports in the UK. Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform so check with your provider for details.

Ireland-based rugby fans can subscribe to TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – prices vary by platform, so check with your provider.

Watch England v All Blacks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to the All Blacks’ match against England, though the rugby gods aren’t smiling on New Zealanders with the kick-off time. The game gets underway at 4.10am NZDT 0n Sunday morning, so set that alarm clock now.

You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.

Stream England v New Zealand from anywhere

Travelling overseas this weekend? You can still watch the big game thanks to the wonders of a VPN.

A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) has the ability to help you avoid the geo-blocking restrictions that might otherwise get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re in another country. They do this by changing your IP address, making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be back home, allowing you to watch the Autumn Nations Series action, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your sitting room. A good VPN will also work wonders for your online security.

There are plenty of VPNs out there, but the tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is top of the world rankings, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. Still not convinced? You also get a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great deal right now…

How to watch England v All Blacks in the United States NBC-owned streaming service Peacock is showing all of this year’s Quilter Nations Series matches, including this eagerly anticipated England v New Zealand clash. Kick-off is 10.10am ET / 7.10am PT on Saturday morning. You’ll need either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to watch the rugby. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Stream England v New Zealand in Australia You can watch this meeting of two of the Wallabies’ biggest rivals ad-free on subscription service Stan Sport. You’ll be staying up late, though, because kick-off is 2.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month).

Watch England v New Zealand live streams in South Africa

Fans in South Africa can watch this game on SuperSport – kick-off is 5.10pm SAST on Saturday afternoon. SuperSport packages are available via DStv or streaming.