British & Irish Lions coach Andy Farrell renews hostilities with the Wallabies

Watch Ireland v Australia as Andy Farrell’s team look to extend their winning run against the Wallabies.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to watch this Dublin clash, featuring details of television channels and streaming options around the world – including details of how fans in Ireland can watch Ireland v Australia live streams for free.

We also explain how you can use a VPN to watch your usual TV services from abroad.

Ireland v Australia: Key information

How to watch Ireland v Australia for FREE

Fans in Ireland can watch the national team’s remaining Quilter Nations Series games for free via national broadcaster RTÉ. A free Ireland v Australia live stream is available on the RTÉ Player streaming service, while TV viewers will find the game on terrestrial channel RTÉ2. Coverage starts at 7.00pm IST, ahead of the 8.10pm kick-off. Ireland-based rugby fans can also watch the match on subscription service TNT Sports through Sky, Now, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone – check your provider for price details. Stream Ireland v Wallabies in Australia While most of the Wallabies’ Quilter Nations Series fixtures are at antisocial times, this match kicks off at a much more sleep-friendly 7.10am AEDT on Sunday morning. Stan Sport is showing Ireland v Australia live streams ad-free this weekend. It costs AU$20 a month to add Stan Sport to a general Stan plan (AU$12 a month). Away from home today? You can still watch this Autumn Nations Series match with the help of a VPN. Read on to find out more.

Watch Ireland v Australia from anywhere

With all that Autumn Nations Series action on TV throughout November, rugby fans who are travelling overseas right now might be worried about missing out on all the fun. While geo-blocking restrictions can often get in the way of watching your usual streamers when you’re abroad, a good VPN (or Virtual Private Network) allows you to take the live sport with you.

VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address, allowing your laptop, smartphone or tablet to appear to be back home. This means you can tune into the big match, even the TV in your sitting room is thousands of miles away. A good VPN can also improve your online security, which is great for peace of mind when you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi connection.

Watch Ireland v Australia in the UK You can watch an Ireland v Australia live stream on Discovery+ and TNT Sports in the UK. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 starts at 7.45pm GMT, with the match getting underway at 8.10pm. A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium (which is also home to Gallagher PREM rugby, Champions League football and a selection of Premier League matches) will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package – costs vary by platform, so check with your provider. Ireland v Australia live streams in the United States Peacock, NBC Universal’s streaming service, has the rights to all of this year’s Autumn Nations Series matches, including Ireland v Australia. Kick-off is 3.10pm ET / 12.10pm PT on Saturday afternoon. You’ll need a subscription to either the Premium service ($10.99 per month) or Premium Plus ($16.99 per month) to access the rugby. Both options also offer Premier League soccer, and loads of blockbuster movies and TV shows. Watch Ireland v Australia in South Africa SuperSport is usually the main destination for rugby in South Africa, and Ireland v Australia is no exception. This game kicks off at 10.10pm SAST on Saturday. SuperSport packages are available via DStv or streaming. Watch Ireland v Australia in New Zealand Fans in New Zealand can enjoy Ireland v Australia live streams over their Sunday morning breakfast, as the game kicks off at 9.10am NZDT. Sky Sport NZ has the rights to the game. You can subscribe to Sky Sport Now from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. This also gets you access to Six Nations rugby, Premier League soccer and loads more.