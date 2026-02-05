How to listen to rugby’s greatest championship on the BBC

While going to the match or watching the action on TV would be the preference for most rugby fans, there’s a lot to be said for listening to the Men’s Six Nations 2026 action on the radio. Even though you can’t see what’s going on, the best commentators and summarisers have a knack for making you feel like you’re there in the stadium. Audio commentaries also allow you to stay up-to-date with the action when you’re, say, out for a run or driving – times when staring at a screen would be impractical or even downright dangerous.

The BBC has rights to broadcast audio commentaries of every one of this season’s Six Nations matches via national network BBC Radio 5 Live, various regional stations, the BBC Sounds app and the BBC Sport Online website.

This guide explains where you can listen to all of this weekend’s matches, along with details of all the places you can listen to the Men’s Six Nations championship in 2026. We also have information on how you can use a VPN to tune in to the action if you’re travelling outside the UK during the tournament.

Still want to follow the action on TV? Our in-depth guide will show you how to watch the Six Nations 2026 on TV, online and from anywhere – and remember, there’s nothing to stop you watching the games on mute and following a radio commentary instead.

Where can I listen to Six Nations matches this weekend?

Thursday 5 February

France v Ireland

Kick-off: 8.10pm GMT

BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport Online

Saturday 7 February

Italy v Scotland

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport Online

Kick-off: 2.10pm GMT BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport Online England v Wales

Kick-off: 4.40pm GMT

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra (first half)/BBC Radio 5 Live (second half), BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport Online

Where can I find live commentaries of Men’s Six Nations 2026 matches?

There’s no shortage of BBC audio commentaries across the Six Nations championship, with every single game available on BBC Radio 5 Live or BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sounds app and the BBC Sport website.

Commentary comes from Chris Jones and Sara Orchard, with ex-players Chris Ashton, Tommy Bowe, Alex Cuthbert, Matt Dawson, Andy Nicol, Donncha O’Callaghan and Philippa Tuttiett on hand on the BBC’s Six Nations pundits. Radio listeners should check listings to see whether games are on Radio 5 Live or Sports Extra, particularly on Saturday afternoons when Premier League football tends to take precedence over rugby on 5 Live.

There are also other options for fans of Ireland, Scotland and Wales:

We’ll be keeping this guide updated throughout the tournament so you can see where to listen to the upcoming weekend’s Six Nations 2026 fixtures.

What if I’m travelling outside the UK during the Six Nations?

While some BBC programming is available in other countries via BBC.com, coverage of certain sporting events is restricted. Also, as of July 2025, the BBC Sounds app is no longer available for listeners outside the UK. The BBC says that UK-based visitors travelling overseas should be able to continue listening for around a month each time they travel abroad, but what if you’re going to be away for longer, or are simply struggling to connect?

In that case, a VPN could help save your Six Nations. A VPN (or Virtual Private Network, to give its full name) is a piece of software that can change your device’s IP address to make it appear to be in any country in the world. This allows you to use your smartphone or tablet to access your streaming services as you would back home, making it ideal for listening to the rugby while you’re on an overseas adventure. It also comes with a host of internet security benefits, which is great news if you’re logging in via an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

Right now, our colleagues at TechRadar believe that NordVPN is the best of the pack.

Get 70% off NordVPN

This is the best VPN in the world, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who have tested hundreds of VPNs. It’s the best for streaming, it has top-notch internet security features, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

Does the BBC have any other rugby coverage through the Six Nations?

Aside from live and exclusive TV coverage of five Men’s Six Nations matches on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the BBC has loads of rugby action throughout February and March.

On TV:

Rugby Special (highlights) (BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, Sunday evenings on match weekends)

(BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, Sunday evenings on match weekends) Sarra Elgan’s Six Nations 2026 Preview (BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, Wednesday 4 February from 7.00pm GMT)

(BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, Wednesday 4 February from 7.00pm GMT) Scrum V Top 5 (BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, Mondays from 8.00pm GMT)

(BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer, Mondays from 8.00pm GMT) Scrum V: The Warm Up (BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer, throughout the tournament)

Podcasts:

Rugby Union Weekly (BBC Sounds, new episodes daily throughout the Six Nations)

(BBC Sounds, new episodes daily throughout the Six Nations) Scrum V (BBC Sounds, new episodes throughout the competition)

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

Recommended videos for you

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.