Who will come out on top as the Azzurri host the Wallabies in Udine?

Watch Italy v Australia, as the Wallabies travel to Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, in their second match of the Autumn Nations Series.

This guide explains how to tune into Saturday’s game, with details of TV channels and streams around the world – including a free viewing option for fans in Italy. If you’re travelling outside your home country this weekend, it’s worth remembering that you can use a VPN to watch Italy v Australia live streams wherever you are in the world.

Watch Italy v Australia for FREE in Italy

In Italy this weekend? Then you can watch an Italy v Australia live stream for FREE on state broadcaster RAI. The match is available on both the Rai Play streaming service and the Rai Sport broadcast channel.

How to watch Italy v Wallabies in Australia

If you’re up in the early hours of Sunday morning (kick-off is 4.40am AEDT), Stan Sport is the place to watch the Wallabies this weekend. It costs $20 per month to add Stan Sport to your base Stan plan ($12 per month).

Watch Italy v Australia from anywhere

Away from home this weekend? While geo-blocking restrictions can sometimes get in the way of watching your usual TV services when you’re overseas, a neat piece of software called a VPN (or Virtual Private Network) can help you out.

VPNs have the useful ability to change your IP address. This can have the benefit of making your laptop, smartphone or tablet appear to be in another country, allowing you to tune in as if you were sitting at home on your own sofa. VPNs also improve your online security, which is a real nice-to-have when you’re using an unfamiliar Wi-Fi network in a bar or hotel.

TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both believe that NordVPN is – of the many options available – the best VPN you can buy right now, thanks to its top-notch streaming and security features. NordVPN are also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, and a great bargain…

NordVPN Black Friday deal

– 77% off + 3 months FREE



Watch Italy v Australia in the UK

As with all of the Autumn Nations Series matches, UK viewers can watch Italy v Australia on TNT Sports and via the Discovery+ streaming platform. Coverage starts on TNT Sports 3 at 5.30pm GMT ahead of the 5.40pm kick-off.

A UK subscription to Discovery+ Premium costs £30.99 per month in the UK. TNT Sports can also be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package, though costs do vary by platform.

More streaming options for Italy v Australia

United States: Rugby fans in the US can watch Italy v Australia live streams on FloRugby. A monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, while an annual deal will set you back $150 – that works out at approximately $12.50 per month. Kick-off is 12.40pm ET / 9.40am PT on Saturday.

Rugby fans in the US can watch Italy v Australia live streams on FloRugby. South Africa: SuperSport

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ is showing Italy v Australia in New Zealand. Subscriptions to Sky Sport Now are available from $54.99 per month, but day passes are available for $29.99. The game kicks off at 5.40pm NZDT on Sunday morning.

