The top two sides in the world clash at Auckland’s legendary Eden Park

Watch New Zealand v South Africa as the already-enthralling 2025 Rugby Championship shifts up a gear with this eagerly anticipated meeting of the two best sides on the planet.

This guide will tell you everything you need to know to tune into All Blacks v Springboks online, on TV and from anywhere. Scroll down to the end of the article for a preview, team line-ups and officials.

Read more: How to watch the Rugby Championship 2025 from anywhere

New Zealand v South Africa: Key information

– Date: Saturday 6 September

– Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

– Kick-off time: 8.05am BST / 9.05am SAST / 7.05pm NZST (local) / 3.05am ET

– TV channels/Live streams: Sky Sports/Now (UK & Ireland); SuperSport (South Africa); Sky Sport NZ (New Zealand); Stan Sport (Australia); NZR+ (various countries across Europe)

– Watch from anywhere: NordVPN mega-deal

Stream All Blacks v Springboks in the UK and Ireland

It’s arguably the biggest fixture of the Rugby Championship, and you can watch every minute on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland. You’ll be able to watch New Zealand v South Africa live streams over breakfast, as the match kicks off at 8.05am BST on Saturday morning. Coverage starts at 7.55am on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event.

There’s no shortage of ways to tune in, including the Sky Go app for desktop, iOS, Android, PlayStation or Xbox. You can check out the latest Sky Sports subscription offers on the Sky website.

If you only want to watch today’s match, Now Sports offers a daily deal – where you can watch Sky Sports services – for £14.99. If you want to avoid a lengthier contract, there’s also a monthly option, for which prices start at £34.99 per month.

If you’re going to be overseas when this clash of the Rugby Championship titans takes place, a VPN can help you watch your usual All Blacks v Springboks live stream as if you were back at home. Do you want to know more? Then read on…

Being abroad this weekend doesn't mean you have to miss this eagerly anticipated Eden Park encounter. A good VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device's IP address. This means you can make your smartphone, tablet or laptop appear to be back in your home country, allowing you to avoid the geo-restrictions that would usually prevent you from watching your home service. VPNs also improve your internet security, which is another big win.

Stream the Springboks in South Africa

It’s a crucial game for the Springboks and fans in South Africa can watch the action live on SuperSport. The game kicks off at 9.05am on Saturday morning.

There are various SuperSport packages available, whether you want to watch via DStv or stream.

Watch All Blacks v Springboks in New Zealand

Sky Sport NZ has the rights to every game of the Rugby Championship this year, and rugby matches don’t get much bigger than this. You can watch a New Zealand v South Africa live stream from 7.05pm on Saturday.

A subscription to streaming service Sky Sport Now costs $54.99 per month or $549.99 per year (equivalent to $45.83 per month). Day passes are also available for $29.99.

How to watch New Zealand v South Africa in Australia

Rugby fans down under can watch this clash between the Wallabies’ Rugby Championship rivals on Stan Sport. The action gets underway at 5.30pm AEST on Saturday.

Stan Sport costs $20 per month on top of a Stan base plan (for which prices start at £12).

All Blacks v Springboks live streams in the USA

FloRugby is your Rugby Championship destination in the United States. New Zealand v South Africa kicks off at 3.05am ET /12.05am PT in the small hours of Saturday morning.

A rolling monthly FloRugby subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 (which effectively works out at $12.50 per month). That gets you access to the entire FloSports network, which is great news for fans of cycling, motorsport, American football and more.

Watch New Zealand v South Africa across Europe

New Zealand Rugby’s NZR+ platform is showing Rugby Championship matches in numerous European countries where no specific broadcast deal is available. The list includes Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine. The service is also available in China, India, Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka.

A SANZAAR month pass costs €14.99, while a SANZAAR season pass (which will see you through the whole championship) will cost you €34.99. Signing up is super easy – all you have to do is visit the NZR+ website, set up an account with your email address, and select one of the subscription packages.

Stream the game in Hong Kong, Singapore and across southeast Asia

Premier Sports Asia has the rights to broadcast Rugby Championship matches in South East Asia and will show matches in 30 territories: Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brunei, Burma (Myanmar), Cambodia, Federated States of Micronesia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Kiribati, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Maldives, Marianas, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Nepal, Northern Marianas, North Korea, Pakistan, Palau, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Taiwan (Republic of China), Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

New Zealand v South Africa match preview

This match tends to be the main event of the Rugby Championship. After all, these two sides have won the last five World Cups, the Springboks claimed the title last year, and the All Blacks are – by some distance – the most successful side in the competition’s history. They’re also currently the top two sides in rugby’s world rankings.

But South Africa and New Zealand have something else in common – neither would have expected to be heading into this crunch tie having lost one of their first two games. That’s where they find themselves, however, after the Wallabies delivered a shock in Johannesburg, and the Pumas claimed their first ever home win over the All Blacks. Both sides will be all too aware that the result here will have a major bearing on whose name is engraved on the Rugby Championship trophy at the start of October.

New Zealand will be hoping that their successful run at Eden Park (where they haven’t lost since 1994) continues on Saturday. Head coach Scott Robertson has made several changes to the side that lost in Buenos Aires. Finlay Christie replaces the injured Cortez Ratima at scrum-half, while Emoni Narawa comes in for Sevu Reece on the wing. Second row Fabian Holland drops to to the bench, prompting a reshuffle in the pack that sees Tupou Vaa’i moving to lock, Simon Parker moving to the blindside, and Wallace Sititi coming into the side at number 8. Vice-captain Ardie Savea wins his 100th cap.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has named a predictably strong side for this crucial match. He’s made four changes from the side that beat the Wallabies a fortnight ago, welcoming a wealth of experience back to the side. Appearance record holder Eben Etzebeth returns to the second row, Siya Kolisi is at number 8, world player of the year Pieter-Steph du Toit starts at flanker, and centurion Willie le Roux gets the nod at full-back. Centre Jesse Kriel continues as captain, despite Kolisi’s return.

All Blacks v Springboks line-ups and officials

New Zealand

Will Jordan, Emoni Narawa, Billy Proctor, Jordie Barrett (vice-captain), Rieko Ioane, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ethan de Groot, Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Scott Barrett (captain), Tupou Vaa’i, Simon Parker, Ardie Savea (vice-captain), Wallace Sititi

Replacements:

Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Fabian Holland, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Kyle Preston, Quinn Tupaea, Damian McKenzie

South Africa

Willie Le Roux, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel (captain), Damian de Allende, Canan Moodie, Handré Pollard, Grant Williams; Ox Nche, Malcolm Marx, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Pieter-Steph Du Toit, Siya Kolisi

Replacements:

Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Boan Venter, Wilco Louw, Lood de Jager, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker

England’s Karl Dickson is the referee for New Zealand v South Africa, assisted by Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Jordan Way (Australia). Another Aussie, Brett Cronan, is the TMO.

