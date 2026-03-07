How to watch Prem Rugby Cup semi-finals: Live streams, TV channels for today’s matches

TV and streaming details for Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby.

There may be no Six Nations 2026 games today, but you can still get your rugby fix on TV.

This guide explains how to watch Prem Rugby Cup semi-finals, as English clubs make a bid for the first silverware of the season.

With many of the clubs’ biggest names away representing their countries, the Prem Rugby Cup is a chance for players further down the pecking order to make their mark.

It’s also a great addition to the trophy cabinet, as Bath Rugby proved when it set them on a path to a hat-trick of titles last season.

– Date: Sunday 8 March, 2026 – Semi-final 1: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (kick-off 1.30pm GMT) – Semi-final 2: Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby (kick-off 4.00pm GMT) – LIVE STREAMS: Discovery+ (UK) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN with up to 74% off

Read more: How to watch the Six Nations 2026 from anywhere

Bath are back in the last four this year, and head to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers, their opponents in last season’s Gallagher Prem final. In the first semi-final of the day, Exeter Chiefs host Northampton Saints at Sandy Park.

Below we’ll explain where to watch Prem Rugby Cup semi-final live streams in the UK. You’ll also find details of how you can use a VPN to watch the action wherever you are in the world

PREM Rugby Cup semi-final live streams in the UK and Ireland

As is the case with the Gallagher Prem, Prem Rugby Cup semi-final live streams are available through Warner Bros Discovery’s TNT Sports network in the UK.

Both of Sunday’s matches will be available on Discovery+, with Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby also available on TNT Sports 3.

A subscription to Discovery+ Premium will cost you £30.99 per month in the UK. Alternatively, TNT Sports can be added to your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package (costs vary by platform). This will give you access to all the Gallagher Prem action, along with a selection of Premier League games, and matches from the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

Prem Rugby Cup matches are also on TNT Sports in Ireland, where you can subscribe to the service through Sky, Now TV, EE, Virgin Media and Vodafone. Note, however, that TNT Sports is not available through Discovery+ in Ireland.

If you’re going to be overseas for any of the games, don’t forget that you can use a VPN to watch your Discovery+ Prem Rugby Cup semi-final live stream from abroad. Find out more below.

How to watch Prem Rugby semi-finals if you’re away from home

Being overseas today doesn’t mean you have to miss any of the Prem Rugby Cup semi-final action. By using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to change your IP address, you can avoid geo-blocking restrictions and stream Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints and Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby as if you were back home.

The tech experts at TechRadar and Tom’s Guide both rate NordVPN as world number one, thanks to its top-notch ability to unblock streaming services and security features.

Prem Rugby Cup semi-finals team news

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints (kick-off 1.30pm GMT)

Exeter Chiefs: 15 Josh Hodge, 14 Paul Brown-Bampoe, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Zack Wimbush, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Harvey Skinner, 9 Tom Cairns; 1 Will Goodrick-Clarke, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Jimmy Roots, 4 Lewis Pearson, 5 Rusi Tuima, 6 Martin Moloney, 7 Finn Worley Brady, 8 Greg Fisilau

Replacements: 16 Julian Heaven, 17 Ethan Burger, 18 Khwezi Mona, 19 Joe Bailey, 20 Oscar Beckerleg, 21 Charlie Chapman, 22 Will Haydon-Wood, 23 Campbell Ridl

Northampton Saints: 15 George Hendy, 14 James Martin, 13 Tom Litchfield, 12 Rory Hutchinson, 11 James Ramm, 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Tom West, 2 Henry Walker, 3 Luke Green, 4 Tom Lockett, 5 JJ Van Der Mescht, 6 Josh Kemeny, 7 Charlie Ulcoq, 8 Callum Chick (c)

Replacements: 16 Curtis Langdon, 17 Joe Cowell, 18 Will Davies-King, 19 Chunya Munga, 20 Archie Benson, 21 Tom James, 22 Toby Thame, 23 Amena Caqusau

Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby (kick-off 4.00pm GMT)

Leicester Tigers: 15. James O’Connor, 14. Gabriel Hamer-Webb, 13. Will Wand, 12. Orlando Bailey, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins, 10. Billy Searle, 9. Tom Whiteley; 1. Archie van der Flier, 2. Jamie Blamire, 3. Will Hurd, 4. Harry Wells, 5. Tom Manz, 6. Harry Palmer, 7. Tommy Reffell (c), 8. Joaquin Moro

Replacements: 16. Finn Theobold-Thomas, 17. Tarek Haffar, 18. Ale Loman, 19. Hanro Liebenberg, 20. Josh Manz, 21. Charlie Bemand, 22. Joseph Woodward, 23. Izaia Perese

Bath Rugby: 15 Sam Winters, 14 Austin Emens, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Will Butt (c), 11 Charlie Griffin, 10 Will Roue, 9 Ieuan Davies; 1 Scott Kirk, 2 Dan Frost, 3 Kieran Verden, 4 Jack Bennett, 5 Ewan Richards, 6 Ethan Staddon, 7 George Timmins, 8 Arthur Green

Replacements: 16 Kepu Tuipulotu, 17 Ioan Emanuel, 18 Mikey Summerfield, 19 James Maloney, 20 Alex Ridgway, 21 Neil le Roux, 22 James Linegar, 23 Jack Harrison

