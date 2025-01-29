We asked you for your 12 greatest moments in Six Nations history, here’s what you said!

To mark 25 years of the greatest championship in rugby, we asked readers for the 12 moments that defined the men's tournament. Here’s what you picked!

When I think of the Men’s Six Nations, I think of cozy winter afternoons sitting on the sofa having been to rugby training on a Sunday morning, watching John Inverdale in a pair of elaborate leather gloves debate Grand Slams with Jeremy Guscott and Thomas Castaignède.

I think, too, of the eloquent prose of an Eddie Butler monologue and panicked shriek of “NUMBERS!” from Jonathan ‘Jiffy’ Davies and Lawrence Dallaglio being constantly in tears. When you, the reader, think of the Six Nations, these are the moments you remember…

1. Ireland purr in Paris – France 25-27 Ireland, 2000

While Italy’s introduction to the Six Nations was the headline act, it was Brian O’Driscoll’s supporting cast hat-trick to earn a first Irish win in Paris for 28 years that captured your imaginations for a quarter of a century. In a baggy cotton shirt, the 21-year-old centre tore France apart and set the tone for his eventual 15-year Test career.

After the game, O’Driscoll was carried off the pitch on the shoulders of his team-mates as the sounds of U2 and The Pogues filled the stadium. Denis Hickie noted that “for once we had earned the right to go on the piss!”

2. England Slam storm – Ireland 6-42 England, 2003

Despite having built their reputation as one of the best sides in the world by this point, a Grand Slam eluded Clive Woodward’s England team up until 2003. It took a winner-takes-all decider in Dublin to change that. It all started with ‘Carpetgate’ when England captain Martin Johnson refused to move his team ahead of meeting Irish president Mary McAleese after a logistical mix-up, meaning the home side found themselves greeting McAleese on the Lansdowne Road turf.

It set the tone of the match with England crushing Ireland to secure the title and the Slam. Johnson later told the Irish Examiner: “I wouldn’t have thought anything about it, but this guy came out of nowhere to move us. I said, ‘Don’t tell us to do anything, pal’.”

3. The Gavin Henson Show – Wales 11-9 England, 2005

In 2025, Gavin Henson lives the simple life as landlord of The Fox pub in St Brides Major, playing amateur rugby for Pencoed. In 2005, he was delivering a Millennium Stadium masterclass against England in the opening Six Nations game that propelled Wales to a first Grand Slam in 27 years.

A residing memory of that game is Henson landing a monster hit on opposite number Mathew Tait, an 18-year-old debutant, picking him up under his left arm and driving him back. After the game, some joked that Henson had ended Tait’s career before it had began. Interestingly, Tait finished his international career with 36 caps. Henson won just 33.

4. Warren Gatland debut ends Twickenham hoodoo England 19-26 Wales, 2008

Warren Gatland’s first match as Wales head honcho couldn’t have ended any better – a first win in London in 20 years to end the Twickenham hoodoo. It came thanks to a second-half comeback spearheaded by tries for Lee Byrne and Mike Phillips that quashed a dominant first 40 for England.

James Hook was prolific with the boot and Gavin Henson was tearing up England’s midfield duo of Toby Flood and Mike Tindall. Four games later and Gatland had led the Ospreys-based Wales side to a second Grand Slam in three years. Gatland described the game as his greatest memory as Wales head coach and something that helped build the foundations for his subsequent success.’

5. 61 years of hurt – Wales 15-17 Ireland, 2009

After 61 years without a Grand Slam, Ireland won a first Slam since 1948 in the most dramatic of fashions. Ronan O’Gara’s clutch drop-goal two minutes from time, followed by a miss from opposite number Stephen Jones at the death, even had the neutrals on the edge of their seat.

After swapping shirts at the end with Jones, O’Gara told the BBC: “I just wanted to console with him and congratulate him. I know Stephen well enough that I might get my shirt back for a few quid!

6. Brian’s big goodbye – France 20-22 Ireland, 2014

A player so good, he’s only one letter away from God. Brian O’Driscoll, or BOD as he’s known, is the only player that has two moments voted into our Top 12 list. In 2014, the Dubliner was about to hang up his boots after a final game against France in Paris – and with a Six Nations title on the line.

Eighty minutes later, he was being handed the Man of the Match award and lifting the title for the second time in his career. At the final whistle, O’Driscoll told the BBC: “It’s exactly as I would have wanted. When it properly sinks in tomorrow when we get home and I’m able to reflect upon it, I’m sure there will be a few tears.

7. Causing a ruckus – England 36-15 Italy, 2017

I’m the referee, not the coach,” said ref Romain Poite as Dylan Hartley and James Haskell stared back at him bemused (below), asking for an explanation of how the ruck laws worked. Italy’s incredible ‘no-ruck’ tactic – allowing Italy defenders to move into England’s attacking line – had bamboozled England and led to a 10-5 lead for the visitors at the break.

Ultimately, England won comfortably but head coach Eddie Jones criticised the tactics. “I’m not happy with what happened today, I don’t think that’s rugby. I played rugby, I’ve coached rugby. I just don’t think it’s rugby.

8. Sexton sinks France – France 13-15 Ireland, 2018

Another Irish drop-goal features, this time Johnny Sexton’s monster hit that sunk the French in Paris in 2018. It came after a mammoth 41 phases. With the clock deep in the red, Sexton held his nerve, slotted into the pocket and won the game gloriously for the Irish (left). Not only did it rip victory from the arms of defeat, it allowed Ireland to go on the charge and win their second Gland Slam of the Six Nations era.

“It was one of those moments,” said Sexton. “We have worked so hard over the last few weeks and all our goals would have crumbled today if we had lost.

9. The terrific tie – England 38-38 Scotland, 2019

The greatest Calcutta Cup match in history? You, dear readers, certainly think so. This extraordinary game saw England race into a commanding 31-point lead only for Scotland to fight back and lead 38-31 with minutes left.

A last-minute George Ford try and conversion then levelled the game, spared England’s blushes and saw fans on both sides of the border scratching their head as to how they hadn’t won. “I don’t know how to feel,” said former Scotland captain Andy Nicol after the game. “Am I elated we got back in or am I gutted we got into a winning position and didn’t make it?

10. Italy end the streak – Wales 21-22 Italy, 2022

Going 36 games without a win is the sort of plotline usually reserved for a coming-of-age teen comedy, not rugby’s greatest annual championship. But in 2022, Italy were actually living out this storyline, having last tasted victory in 2015 against the Scots. Hope was almost lost for another year, with Wayne Pivac’s Wales clinging to a slender lead at the death. Enter dashing Italian full-back Ange Capuozzo.

The dark-haired, dark-eyed entertainer turned the Test on its head, making a breathtaking line break that put Edoardo Padovani over for a score. Paolo Garbisi’s conversion secured the win. After the game, Man of the Match Josh Adams gave his medal to Capuozzo in a classy gesture.

11. Van der Merwe The Swerve – England 23-29 Scotland, 2023

Duhan van der Merwe’s wonder try in this match had commentator Alastair Eykyn branding it “the greatest try in Calcutta Cup history and one of the all-time great tries in the Six Nations”. Like a man fleeing from a bear in a forest, van der Merwe swerved his way through England’s ragged defence from the halfway line, landing a final fend on a half-clambering Alex Dombrandt to touch down to the left of the posts. The try was so good it was awarded World Rugby Try of the Year for 2023.

12. Les Bleus run riot – England 10-53 France, 2023

The only moment from les Bleus that you considered good enough to make this list, which is interesting considering that the French have won six titles in the Six Nations era. When France are on, they can be unstoppable and this game was proof of that. It was a ruthless display of attacking quality that subjected England to their heaviest home defeat.

It even had the usually astute Steve Borthwick admitting there was an obvious gap in quality between the two sides. On comms, Matt Dawson condemned the performance: “There are no excuses. England have not been at the races. It’s miserable for England fans, players and management.

