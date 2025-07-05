Henry Pollock was set to play for the British & Irish Lions against the Waratahs but has been pulled from the team as a precaution

He was due to start at blindside flanker but why is Henry Pollock not playing for the British & Irish Lions?

The 20-year-old was set to play for the Lions against the Waratahs in Sydney as part of an exciting back row that included Josh van der Flier at openside flanker and Ben Earl at No 8.

However, Pollock was pulled from Andy Farrell’s starting team a few hours before kick-off as a precautionary measure due to suffering from a tight calf.

Who is replacing Henry Pollock in the Lions team?

To replace Pollock, team captain Tadhg Beirne has been moved from lock to flanker with Scott Cummings coming from the bench to start.

Scottish winger Duhan van der Merwe comes on to the bench, taking the No 20 jersey from Cummings.

This move also sees Farrell’s squad shift from a 6-2 forwards split to a more traditional 5-3 split.

Pollock will be disappointed not to get the game time following an impressive performance against Western Force.

The Northampton Saint set up Tomos Williams for the Welshman’s first try of the game and also was caught pushing and shoving following Elliot Daly’s try later in the game.

Farrell will be hoping that Pollock’s injury is only minor as the toll of the tour continues.

Earlier this week, three-time tourist Elliot Daly was forced home with a fractured forearm sustained against the Queensland Reds.

Daly was then replaced by Owen Farrell, the four-time Lion and son of head coach Andy.

British & Irish Lions team against Waratahs

Hugo Keenan and Blair Kinghorn will make their Lions debuts at full-back and on the wing respectively. Scrum-half Ben White will also make his first Lions appearance when he comes off the bench.

Beirne is captain while club team-mates Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell start at half-back. Glasgow and Scotland duo Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones start in the centres.

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh & Scotland) Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks & England) Finlay Bealham (Connacht & Ireland) Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors & Scotland) James Ryan (Leinster & Ireland) Tadhg Beirne (Munster & Ireland) Josh Van der Flier (Leinster & Ireland) Ben Earl (Saracens & England) Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints & England) Fin Smith (Northampton Saints & England) Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse & Scotland) Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors & Scotland) Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors & Scotland) Mack Hansen (Connacht & Ireland) Hugo Keenan (Leinster & Ireland)

Replacements: 16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster & Ireland), 17. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears & England), 18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster & Ireland), 19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster & Ireland), 20. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh & Scotland), 21. Jac Morgan (Ospreys & Wales), 22. Ben White (Toulon & Scotland), 23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins & England)