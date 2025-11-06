The former England and Harlequins rugby prop has made it to the final and has been a star of the show

Joe Marler has reached the final of the BBC’s hit reality TV show the Celebrity Traitors.

The former England prop has played the hit television game – where 16 ‘faithfuls’ try to detect three ‘traitors’ who are amongst them – excellently and is one of the favourites to win.

If Marler does win, he will claim the prize fund which will be donated to his selected charity. But in order to do so he must avoid being banished by his fellow players and avoid being left in the game with a traitor. If that happens the traitor will win the prize pot.

The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Celebrity Traitors.

Can Joe Marler win Celebrity Traitors?

Marler is one of five celebrities left in the show, two of which are traitors.

Comedian Nick Mohammed and historian David Olusoga are the other two faithfuls left in the game. While, comedian and presenter Alan Carr and signer Cat Burns are the two traitors.

They have been traitors from the beginning, along with Jonathan Ross who has since been banished.

But can Marler take the win?

Joe Marler: Who is the Celebrity Traitors star?

Marler was a professional rugby player until his retirement in 2024. He played for Harlequins throughout his 15-year career and was capped 95 times for England.

His first cap came in 2012 and he went on to aid his nation to the Rugby World Cup final in 2019. England lost to South Africa that day, as they did at the next World Cup in the semi-final. Related: England upcoming fixtures Marler was also a part of the 2017 British and Irish Lions squad who drew their series with New Zealand. The Celebrity Traitors is the most high-profile show Marler has been on since hanging up his boots last year. He has been a popular figure on the show thanks to his maverick personality and his knack for sniffing out Traitors. Marler was the architect of Ross’ downfall and on the last episode he correctly guessed Carr and Burns as Traitors too. The Traitors identified him as a threat in the most recent episodes but could not murder Marler because he had a shield. This has seen him through to the final where he could mastermind his way to the win. Marler’s popularity in the hit show, which has garnered around 8 million viewers per episode, has the rumour mill claiming the former rugby star could be in line for a BBC presenting job. The Mirror have reported the 35-year-old is tipped to be lined up for a primetime presenting position post-Traitors. Read more: Joe Marler on overseas players A TV insider told the publication: “The BBC is constantly looking for new talent and the second he stopped playing rugby, there were eyes on him. Bosses knew that getting him on Traitors would be a very good shop window for him and they could test whether or not the viewers would like him. As soon as they saw it, they knew he would be someone the British public would adore and they seem to be right.” First though the public wait with baited breath to see if Marler takes the prize fund. The final will be aired on Thursday, 6 November on BBC One. How to watch the Celebrity Traitors final There’s only one place to watch the Celebrity Traitors final tonight and that’s on the BBC, the UK’s public service broadcaster.

The Celebrity Traitors final will be on BBC One for television viewers, while those watching online will find the show live and on-demand on the BBC iPlayer streaming service. Coverage is free in both cases, though don't forget to have your TV licence up to date! The Celebrity Traitors final starts at 21:00 GMT and finishes at 22:10 GMT.