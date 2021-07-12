Contents for Rugby World magazine’s August 2021 edition

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour is in full swing and the latest edition of Rugby World magazine takes an in-depth look at the Test series against South Africa.

As well as expert analysis of the key Lions v Boks battlegrounds, we celebrate the tourists through the ages. There are exclusive interviews with current Lions, features on Lions from tours gone by and a look ahead to the Lions of the future. In short, it’s Lions-tastic.

Ten reasons to get the new issue of Rugby World

1. Lions v Boks Analysis

RW’s Alan Dymock takes a forensic look at where the Test series will be won and lost, with help from coaches and players.

Stephen Jones also explains the importance of the first Test in a Lions series.

2. Top Tens

Lions fly-half Dan Biggar tells Rugby World why he believes he’s improved 50% since moving to Northampton while Springboks No 10 Handré Pollard looks ahead to the Test series.

Plus, Sean Long provides insight into Marcus Smith, Harlequins’ Premiership-winning fly-half who has linked up with the Lions.

3. Tadhg Furlong

Sean Holley believes the Ireland tighthead is critical to the Lions’ series hopes – and explains why in The Analyst as he assesses the prop’s carrying, scrummaging and cleanout skills.

4. The Greatest Lions XV

Selecting the best players ever to represent Britain and Ireland in a Test series is a tall order, but we’ve given it a go. Will you agree with our picks?

5. Olympics Preview

Get ready for the Tokyo Games with our team-by-team guide as well as interviews with New Zealand’s Kurt Baker and Team GB’s Meg Jones.

6. Lions Legacy

What next for the British & Irish Lions? Can sport’s greatest tour continue for another 100 years? Rugby World delivers a manifesto to ensure their survival (with a little help from three legendary Lions).

7. The Making of Ben and Tom Curry

Tom is revelling in life as a Lion, Ben is starting to get England recognition. RW’s Alan Pearey speaks to four coaches who have helped shape the Curry twins.

8. Lions of the Future

Who’ll be part of the next British & Irish touring party? We highlight eight youngsters who should be in the mix for Australia 2025 and New Zealand 2029.

9. Zander Fagerson

The Scotland prop has always been his own harshest critic and he felt a red card would end his Lions dream. But now he is learning to enjoy himself, as he tells RW’s Tom English.

10. The Lion who became an SAS hero

Discover the story of Blair Mayne, who played a pivotal role for the 1938 Lions on their tour of South Africa and then for the British Army in World War Two.

Plus, there’s all this…

Inside the Mind of Scarlets, Wales and Lions prop Wyn Jones

Face-off: Who will win the British & Irish Lions series?

Downtime with Nic Berry, who will referee the first Boks-Lions Test

Jim Telfer’s four principles of rucking

Alan Tait on what it’s like to win a Test series in South Africa

Rosko Specman – the sevens star bringing his unpredictability to 15s

The lowdown on the United Rugby Championship

Rising Stars Rory Darge and Chunya Munga

Robbie Deans on the gap between the Australian and New Zealand franchises

The Secret Player discusses whether press conferences are worth it

Rugby World magazine’s August 2021 issue is on sale from 13 July to 12 August 2021.

