A drop goal in rugby union is a method of scoring points and has been a useful tool throughout the sport’s history



There are a variety of different ways to score points in rugby union.

You can score a try for five points, convert it for two and kick a penalty or drop goal for three.

The drop goal in rugby union is perhaps the most artful way for a team to get points and are often utilised when a game hangs in the balance.

Read Rugby World’s guide to drop goals and some of the famous kicks that have defined the method of scoring.

What is a drop goal in rugby union?

A drop goal in rugby union is scored when a player kicks for goal in open play by dropping the ball onto the ground and kicking it on the half-volley, sending it through the posts and over the crossbar.

How many points from a drop goal?

Before 1948, a drop goal in rugby union was worth four points and was considered a valuable form of points scoring.

At that time points were also attained through scoring a try, a conversion and ‘goal from the mark’.

Read more: What is a scrum?

Before 1891 a try had no points value, with its purpose being to ‘try’ to convert it. From 1891 a try was worth two points, from 1893 its value was increased to three points, then to four points in 1791 and since 1992 has been worth five points.

From 1948, a drop goal was reduced to a value of three points which it has remained at ever since.

The three most important drop goals in rugby union history

Jonny Wilkinson | 2003 Rugby World Cup Final

The image of Jonny Wilkinson winding up to kick a Rugby World Cup winning drop goal will go down as one of the sport’s most iconic images.

It had already been an enthralling final in Sydney, where tries for Jason Robinson, Lote Tuqiri and a trio of penalties for both Wilkinson and Elton Flatley had the score level at 14-all at full-time.

Wilkinson slotted another penalty two minutes into extra time after Martin Johnson was pulled down in the lineout by Justin Harrison.

With three minutes left to play Tuqiri levelled things again after Lawrence Dallaglio came in at the side of the ruck. As a penalty shootout loomed, England continued marched downfield and within drop goal range.

Wilkinson received the ball from Matt Dawson 30 metres out and scored the drop goal with his weaker right foot to crown England as World Cup winners for the first time thanks to a 20-17 win.

Joel Stransky | 1995 Rugby World Cup Final

The 1990s were a time of great change in South Africa.

Previously the nation had been banned from almost all sporting events as the world rebelled against the nation’s apartheid regime.

By 1995 apartheid had been abolished and popular activist Nelson Mandela had been voted as the 1st President of South Africa four years after his release from prison.

After being readmitted to the International Rugby Board (now World Rugby), in 1992 South Africa were confirmed as the hosts of the third Rugby World Cup and Mandela hoped to unite the nation with success at the tournament.

Led by François Pienaar the team’s support increased every step of the way as they reached the final, facing New Zealand.

Read more: What is a maul in rugby union?

Over the course of the first-half Stransky and Mehrtens had kicked two penalties and a drop goal each. Already the Boks had subdued the tournament’s breakout star, Jonah Lomu, as the home crowd hoped to see their team become world champions.

In the first half of extra time both Stransky and Mehrtens knocked over a penalty each to keep things close.

In the second half of extra time South Africa looked to be the most dominant team and when Joost van der Westhuizen shovelled the ball to his fly-half, Stransky struck the game-winning drop goal.

At full-time Mandela lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy wearing a South Africa jersey alongside Pienaar in another of rugby’s famous images.

Ronan O’Gara | 2009 Six Nations Championship v Wales

In many ways Ronan O’Gara’s drop goal in Cardiff to win Ireland the 2009 Six Nations Championship changed the nation’s fortunes entirely.

Prior to the tournament Ireland had not won a Grand Slam since 1948 and last won the Championship in 1985, when it was still the Five Nations.

Even with the riches of Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell and O’Gara, Ireland had never quite got the job done, but after Declan Kidney’s introduction as head coach in 2008 there was a clear shift in confidence.

Wins over France, Italy, England and Scotland had already helped Ireland to a Triple Crown and Six Nations title. But they wanted the Grand Slam and Wales was the last hurdle.

Stephen Jones kicked four penalties and a 76th minute drop goal to wipe out O’Driscoll’s and Tommy Bowe’s converted scores.

To put 24 years of upset to bed, Ireland rallied as their forward pack drove toward the try line and when Peter Stringer fired the ball to O’Gara, the fly-half sent the ball through the posts with a shrug of his shoulders.

In the years since Ireland have been Six Nations champions five more times, Irish provinces have won the Champions Cup four times and the United Rugby Championship (formerly Pro12 and Pro14) on 10 occasions.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.