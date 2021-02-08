We track the players putting hands up for Lions selection – or damaging their cause

British & Irish Lions form tracker

We take a look at the latest round of Six Nations action to decide who is trending upwards and who is falling behind in the race to earn British & Irish Lions selection for the series against South Africa.

Of course everything could change in a week, but here are some of the players who really caught our eye over the opening round of action.

On the Up

Hamish Watson – The Scotland breakaway was at his devastating best (or worst, if you support England) in the Calcutta Cup victory. A devilish dervish on either side of the ball, the flanker spins and nudges his way into the most uncomfortable places and must have knocked Freddy Krueger out of the nightmares of many England players.

Tadhg Beirne – In a mightily brave Irish performance following the deserved red card for Peter O’Mahony, Tadhg Beirne did his best to play like two men. Carrying 21 times, scoring a try, and putting in a trademark thief’s performance at the breakdown, he earnt numerous plaudits despite the loss. An effort to inspire.

Stuart Hogg – A true captain’s knock, he was pulling all of the strings at the back for Scotland. He kept the defence guessing on the run, marshalled the back-field wisely and what can you say about his kicking? In the second half of Scotland’s Calcutta Cup triumph, Hogg torpedoed one spiral kick into touch just a whisper from the English try-line that was so sublime, fans were falling back in love with kicking again.

Alun Wyn Jones – Whatever you say about the manner of Wales’ win over Ireland, it was a win and at the centre of it all – as ever – was AWJ. While talk the day before was about how rusty some of England’s players were having played no rugby for a long time, out stalked Jones, after nine weeks of not playing, and racked up 25 tackles and generally did Alun Wyn things. The consummate fighter (no, we don’t mean the training ground incident).

Maro Itoje – The out-of-form Saracens have been rounded on for their insipid showings for England against Scotland – and yet somehow Itoje transcended this. In a match with so little English glory to go around, the lock spent 80 minutes fighting like hell for a sliver of it. He stood proud in a field full of thistles.

George North – Next weekend North should reach 100 caps while still just 28. And he has reinvented himself as a centre (though where he lines up can change throughout a match). Took his try well against Ireland and looks like a player unencumbered.

Jonny Gray – What a year Gray has had. Clearly surging with confidence, the Exeter Chiefs lock was a towering horror in the defensive lineout for Scotland. He played with power and purpose and most importantly, he seems undaunted by any opposition. We’ve known all about his work-rate for years but he has added a few pounds of power to each collision too.

Hugo Keenan – A really mature performance from the Leinster full-back who is now a must-pick for Ireland. He managed the back-field personnel brilliantly (you could hear him almost coaching James Lowe at points). And he was serpentine in attack when little gaps presented themselves.

Justin Tipuric – Making 29 tackles in a winning performance is farcical, albeit that his miss on Robbie Henshaw just before half-time was costly. A truly talented back-rower who can wear down the grindstone and whose distribution and running skills continue to astound. He probably should have 7/13 on his back against Scotland next weekend.

On the Slide

Owen Farrell – The England captain’s form has become the elephant on your lap. There is no questioning his ability but two things can be true: He is an exceptionally fine rugby player and he is bang out of sorts. Facing Italy could well help him get a little mojo back, but would that be enough to address his current malaise?

Peter O’Mahony – There is no mucking about with it: O’Mahony fully deserved his red card against Wales and he made Ireland’s task that much harder in Cardiff. In a costly skirmish of a Test, with players being taken off for HIAs and other injuries left and right, a reckless attack on a breakdown was totally unwanted. Ireland’s leadership group have some work to do, and O’Mahony will have a spell on the sidelines to think about that.

Jonny May – He had become the light relief in an England team hell-bent on kicking and trudging its way to victory. He could illuminate any game when he was on form. But his jittery performance against Scotland looked symptomatic of a straitjacketed approach and dropped balls will haunt him. If England’s back-line got no ball, livewire May had to live off counter-attack… An impossibility if you drop the ball under chasing pressure.

Ellis Genge – Perhaps harsh to single out one of England’s pack, when the unit did not function as it should and lost the contest at the contact so often against Scotland. However, the referee was onto Genge often at the scrum and there was not the TNT in midfield carries that England desperately needed.

