The two best sides in France meet for a place in the European Champions Cup final at the end of the month

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams as the two best sides in the Top 14 go head to head for a place in the tournament’s Cardiff final.

It’s sure to be a clash for the ages, so you won’t want to miss the second of this year’s European Champions Cup semi-finals. This guide will tell you everything you need to know to tune in – whether you’re planning on watching Bordeaux v Toulouse on TV or online.

Key information

– Bordeaux v Toulouse date: Sunday 4 May 2025 – Bordeaux v Toulouse kick-off time: 3.00pm BST / 4.00pm CET / 4.00pm SAST / 10.00am ET – Bordeaux v Toulouse free stream: France TV (France) – Bordeaux v Toulouse TV channels: Premier Sports (UK and Ireland), FloRugby (US), SuperSport (South Africa) – Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse FREE live stream in France

Viewers in France can watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams for free via public broadcaster France Télévisions.

The game will be available to watch both on terrestrial channel France 2 and the France TV streaming platform. It’s free to use, but registration is required and geo-restrictions apply.

Coverage starts at 3.45pm CET on Sunday afternoon, 15 minutes ahead of kick-off.

Subscription service beIN Sports is another viewing option, as it has the rights to every Champions Cup game in France.

Away from France right now? French residents can still access their France TV account from abroad by using a VPN – more on that below.

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams from overseas

Going to be travelling on Sunday afternoon? Even if you’re abroad there’s no need to worry about missing second of this weekend’s European Champions Cup semi-finals. Although geo-blocking can get in the way of watching your usual streaming services when you’re away from home, a handy little piece of software called a VPN is here to help.

A VPN (or, to give it it’s full name, a Virtual Private Network) can help you tune in as if you were sitting on your sofa back home. It performs this neat little trick by changing your device’s IP address, making your smartphone, tablet or computer appear to be in a totally different country. This allows you to watch geo-blocked internet streams and that’s not all because VPNs can also improve your security and privacy when you’re online.

Get 70% off NordVPN

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse live streams in the UK

As with every match of the 2024-25 European Champions Cup, a Bordeaux v Toulouse live stream is available via Premier Sports in the UK.

The build-up to the big game starts at 2.30pm BST on Sunday, with kick-off at 3.00pm.

The clash is available on Premier Sports 1 and to stream online via Premier Sports’ website and app, with subscriptions costing £15.99 per month or £11.99 per month if you sign up for a full year. You can also get a year’s viewing at an even lower total price of £120 (which equates to just £10 per month) if you pay for all 12 months upfront.

Another option is to add Premier Sports to your existing Sky, Virgin Media or Amazon package. This will cost you £15.99 per month.

Even if you’re travelling outside the UK this weekend you can still get your usual Premier Sports access abroad by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Live stream Bordeaux v Toulouse in South Africa

SuperSport is the home of European Champions Cup games in South Africa, including this massive semi-final clash. Kick-off is at 4.00pm SAST on Sunday afternoon.

You can get Supersport on your TV via DStv, and you can also stream online. Check out the latest SuperSport packages.

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse in Ireland

Fans in Ireland can watch Bordeaux v Toulouse through subscription service Premier Sports Ireland. As in the UK, the platform is available to watch on TV or online.

Watch Bordeaux v Toulouse: live stream in the US

FloRugby will show Bordeaux v Toulouse for fans in the United States. Kick-off is 10.00am ET / 7.00am PT on Sunday morning.

A FloRugby subscription costs $29.99 a month or $150 on an annual basis, which works out to $12.50 per month.

Other Bordeaux v Toulouse broadcasters around the world

