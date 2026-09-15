Can Bath bounce back from last season’s semi-final heartbreak against Exeter?

In the first of our Gallagher PREM previews, we assess the chances of the 2025 champions after last season’s play-off semi-final defeat to Exeter Chiefs. Bath Rugby may have lost talismanic Springboks prop Thomas du Toit, but they’ve still got one of the strongest squads in the league.

We’ll be previewing every Gallagher PREM and United Rugby Championship side in the build-up to the new season’s big kick-off on Friday 25 September. Keep coming back to Rugby World for more.

Bath Rugby discussion points

Summer drop-goal practice anyone? A neglected opportunity to drop a goal in front of the posts denied the defending champions a third consecutive PREM final, losing 27-26 at home to Exeter Chiefs in a shock semi-final defeat.

Whether it was Santi Carreras shirking the chance or Bath’s pack getting white-line fever, we will probably never know.

“We were set up for the drop-goal and we were set up to take it wide,” said head coach Johann van Graan. “Ultimately the decision was made to pick and go and I’ll back the team.”

It showed just how hard going back-to-back in this league really is. The deepest squad unable to convert a home play-off, it will have stung the Gin & Tonic brigade who will be hellbent on retribution.

Bath launch their title assault without the best tighthead in the world. Thomas du Toit has headed home to South Africa to join the Sharks, a loss that would be utterly unmanageable for most. Thankfully Bath have Will Stuart, Billy Sela and Archie Griffin to fill the void.

Key player

The eternal Ben Spencer has turned 34 but will remain the focal point of this Bath side. He is the ying to Finn Russell’s yang, providing structure and smarts both in attack and defence. Time will eventually catch up with the scrum-half but don’t doubt another vintage season before then.

One to watch

Centre Ollie Lawrence has the bit between his teeth. Once one of Steve Borthwick’s main men, he has fallen out of favour and was absent from the summer Tests. He has just over a year to regain his England place before the World Cup. It could lead to fireworks.

Coaches’ box

The departure of Lee Blackett (attack) was felt last season. Bath’s attack missed an intangible which was likely provided by the man now with England. His replacement Martin Gleeson has also left, so Mike Prendergast arrives from Munster – Bath’s fourth attack coach since van Graan took charge in July 2022.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds





Bath 2026-27 prediction

Lessons learned. This Bath side gets back to Twickenham in June.

Bath 2026-27 odds

15-8

Vital statistic

Bath scored 40% of their tries from first phase last season – the highest percentage of all the PREM sides.

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Bath Rugby signings

Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors)

Dan du Preez (Sale Sharks)

Will Roue (Bath University)

Bath Rugby departures

Thomas du Toit (Sharks)

Will Butt (Exeter Chiefs)

Sam Harris (Exeter Chiefs)

Alfie Barbeary (Saracens)

Ethan Staddon (Bristol Bears)

Francois van Wyk (Connacht)

Chris Harris (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Harvey Cuckson (Scarlets)

Mikey Summerfield (Ealing Trailfinders)

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