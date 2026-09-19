The fans at the Stoop will be desperate for an improvement on last season’s disappointing ninth place

Bristanbul and Harlequins’ shock Gallagher PREM win in 2021 both feel an awfully long time ago now. Since that glorious victory, the Twickenham-based side have slipped away from the league’s top table, and last season found themselves languishing in the bottom two. Can the arrival of Northampton Saints’ title-winning captain George Furbank spark a change of fortunes?

Before the new season gets underway on Friday 25 September, Rugby World is previewing every PREM and URC team’s chances. Keep coming back to the site in the lead up to the big kick-off for more.

Harlequins discussion points

In last year’s preview, we said Quins had been treading water for a few years. In truth, they almost sank. Head coach Danny Wilson left the club weeks before the season started, leaving the keys to defence head Jason Gilmore.

They soon languished second from bottom, with empty seats at The Stoop expressing the fanbase’s dismay at proceedings in the boardroom. So, Quins fans, shall we strike off last year and start anew?

Signing PREM-winning Saints captain George Furbank will add sparkle. There have been astute additions to the management, too, none more so than attack coach Brad Cooper, who joins from Super Rugby-winning Hurricanes.

On the down side, captain Alex Dombrandt will miss a huge chunk of the campaign after an ACL injury.

So often last season, looks of resignation were the order of the day in TW2. But any team with Marcus Smith, Cadan Murley, Chandler Cunningham-South and Rodrigo Isgró in its ranks should be challenging for the play-offs. “Something I’ve picked up from last year is that if we’re on the front foot we’re a good team,” Gilmore says, “but on the back foot I’d like to see us absorb pressure better.”

Key player

Get that front-foot ball and the back-line is causing damage. To do so, you need a rock-solid pack, so Fin Baxter’s return from a foot injury can’t come soon enough. The loosehead prop is one of 25 players to receive an enhanced EPS contract for the 2026-27 season.

One to watch

Scrum-half Lucas Friday, 20, guided Quins to a surprise win in La Rochelle last season and will feature more frequently this term. He’s highly rated by the likes of Danny Care and Ben Youngs.

Coaches’ box

The last six months has seen Quins assemble a new-look group. Robbie Deans (performance director), Cooper, Jordan Turner-Hall (defence), Sean Long (skills) and Rob Hunter (forwards) now complement Gilmore, Adam Jones (scrum) and Matt Ferguson (transition).

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds

Harlequins 2026-27 prediction

The lower half again but better. Champions Cup qualification is a minimum for The Entertainers.

Harlequins 2026-27 odds

33-1

Vital statistic

Last season was the first time Harlequins finished in the bottom two since they were relegated in 2004-05.

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Harlequins signings

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

James Dun (Bristol Bears)

Sampie Swiegers (Pumas)

Harry Johnson-Holmes (Western Force)

Harlequins departures

George Turner (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Joe Launchbury (retired)

Stephan Lewies (Sharks)

Jarrod Evans (Cardiff)

Jamie Benson (Ulster)

Jack Poorey-Palmer (Tigers)

Joe Jones (Worcester Warriors)

Jake Murray (Exeter Chiefs)

Max Green (Oundle)

Hayden Hyde (Ealing)

Tom Lawday (released)

Cameron Doak (released)

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