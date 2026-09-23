The reigning champions definitely have the talent to win another title but can they go back to back?

Northampton Saints claimed their second title in three years last season, beating Exeter Chiefs in the Twickenham final after topping the Gallagher PREM table. The Franklin’s Gardens outfit remain one of the most exciting teams in England, and – with few obvious weaknesses in the squad – this talented Saints side is more than capable of going back to back. Can they do it on the field?

The new Gallagher PREM season gets underway on Friday 25 September, and Rugby World will be previewing every team’s chances – along with our verdicts on the 16 United Rugby Championship sides – in the run-up to the big kick-off.

Northampton Saints discussion points

Watching Northampton in full flow is a mesmeric experience, akin to France at their best. They racked up 74 points last season – 14 more than their 2024 title-winning year – and bagged the PREM trophy in a thrilling final against Exeter.

The upskilling that began with Chris Boyd has been taken on by Sam Vesty and Phil Dowson and there is a seamless transition of younger talent into the senior ranks, all playing the Saints Way.

The rise of England stars Tommy Freeman, Alex Coles, Fin Smith, Alex Mitchell and Henry Pollock has put a strain on the wage cap. It led to George Furbank’s exit, a ripple of turbulence in a sea of calm. A pre-season featuring a trip to Sri Lanka and a first meeting with Black Lion suggests Saints like to do things differently. But expect the same fireworks on the pitch.

Key player

There’s no escaping Henry Pollock. Even in the off-season, he hogged the limelight, with his promoter Eddie Hearn arguing that he justified a £1m salary due to the revenue he drives.

Of course he’s Marmite, delighting and infuriating in equal measure. But behind the antics is a seriously good rugby player. In the semi-final against Leicester Tigers, he made 28 carries.

His energy fuels Saints and England. “Considering he’s not a big man, his ability to get through contact is phenomenal,” says Dowson.

One to watch

Why have one exciting young Italian winger when you can have two? Edoardo Todaro, 19, scored ten tries in 13 appearances before a season-ending knee injury in February. Now for company he has Malik Faissal, five months older and fresh from his Italy debut in the Nations Championship.

Both are strong, athletic and rapid – and they will need to be to earn a place in this Saints team.

Coaches’ box

Dowson and Vesty head an impressive crew featuring a new defence coach in Jim Henry, who has been working with Bedford. He succeeds Scotland-bound Lee Radford. Jaco Pienaar and James Craig are the set-piece specialists.

Read more: A guide to all 10 PREM Rugby grounds





Northampton Saints 2026-27 prediction

Our title favourites, such is their brimming belief. Perhaps they will be jaded? But probably not.

Northampton Saints 2026-27 odds

9-4

Vital statistic

Alex Coles didn’t lose a single PREM game last season. The second-row made 15 appearances, scoring eight tries.

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Northampton Saints signings

Malik Faissal (Zebre Parma)

Ion Neculai (Zebre Parma)

Lefty Zigiriadis (Ealing Trailfinders)

Josh Taylor (Ealing Trailfinders)

Ben Alexander (Old Albanian)

James Bennett (Loughborough Students)

Thomas Rowe (Loughborough Students)

Jordan Els (Harlequins, short contract)

Northampton Saints departures

Elliot Millar Mills (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Sam Graham (Newcastle Red Bulls)

Tom West (Newcastle Red Bulls)

James Ramm (Western Force)

Tom James (Saracens)

George Furbank (Harlequins)

Will Glister (Oundle)

Marco Manfredi (Valorugby Emilia)

Emeka Atuanya (Ealing Trailfinders)

Fyn Brown (Ealing Trailfinders)

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