The Saints scrum-half made an impression in his second cap for England

Alex Mitchell collected his second England cap against Italy in the 2023 Six Nations and impressed by coming off the bench to put Henry Arundell over in the corner.

There was a gap of over a year between his first and second cap but the Northampton Saints scrum-half has been in strong form since, catching Steve Borthwick‘s eye.

Ten things you should know about Alex Mitchell

1. Alex Mitchell was born on 25 May 1997 in Maidstone, England. He stands at 5 ft 10 in (1.77 m), and weighs in at 84kg.

2. He has played at scrum-half for Northampton Saints since he signed with the Saints Academy in 2015.

3. Mitchell was originally part of the Sale Sharks Academy but debuted for Saints in 2017. He made nine appearances in the 2017-18 season.

4. The scrum-half represented England at Under-16, Under-17, Under-18 and Under-20 level. He made his senior international debut in 2019 in an uncapped Quilter Cup fixture against the Barbarians at Twickenham.

5. He was called up by Eddie Jones in the 2020 Six Nations squad but did not come away with his capped debut.

6. Mitchell earned his first cap in England’s 2021 Autumn Nations Series fixture against Tonga. He replaced an injured Harry Randall and came off the bench to score a try on debut.

7. His brother James Mitchell also played for Northampton Saints after finishing a two year deal at Connacht. The scrum-half joined RFU Championship side Doncaster Knights in 2020 before moving to Jersey Reds in 2021.

8. Mitchell went to Lymm High School in Cheshire and played against his current international colleagues Tom and Ben Curry in the NatWest Schools’ Cup.

9. In 2021-2022 the star had a landmark season for Saints, scoring 12 tries in 28 appearances.

10. Mitchell received his second international cap in February 2023, coming off the bench against Italy to assist Henry Arundell‘s second ever try for England.

