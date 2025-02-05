Who are the five best signings in the Gallagher Premiership this season?

With the Men's Six Nation in full flow, we assess the five best signings in the Gallagher Premiership this season so far...

As the 2024-25 Gallagher Premiership takes a short break for the Men’s Six Nations, here are five of the best signings this season.

Like most seasons, the Premiership has welcomed in several exceptional players from around the world, arriving and making quite the dramatic entrance from game week 1.

With this in mind, here are the chosen five players who we think have had a huge impact so far.

Rodrigo Isgro, 25, Harlequins

Rodrigo Isgro has been a phenomenal signing for Harlequins this season. His debut for the club saw him score two tries against Bath at The Stoop, although they went on the lose the game 24-26. The week after, he scored in his first away game against Exeter Chiefs.

The Argentinian has represented his country in both 15s and 7s, and was most notably named World Rugby Men’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2023. He was also represented Argentina at the Paris Summer Olympics last year.

Powerful in contact, fast and dynamic, Isgro has been a welcomed addition to a Quins backline that already features electric talent such as Marcus Smith and Tyrone Green. His international experience, having played in the recent Rugby Championship, also adds a dimension of maturity young the squad.

He recently extended his Harlequins contract and we expect him to become one of the league’s top wingers.

Isgro will also have the unique opportunity to play against the British & Irish Lions for Argentina in Dublin later this year.

Fergus Burke, 25, Saracens

The New-Zealand born rugby union player had the unenviable task of replacing Owen Farrell as fly-half for Saracens this season.

However, the former Crusaders stand off has so far stepped up to the plate.

It started well for Burke who made his official debut as a starter in the opening round of the Premiership season in September, contributing ten points from kicks in a victory over Gloucester. He then made his European Champions Cup debut in December 2024, scoring seven points in a pool stage win against the Bulls.

Burke’s assured performances have seen Saracens reach the last 16 of the Champions Cup and sit just one point of the top four in the Premiership.

They also earned him a call up to join the Scotland squad for the Six Nations, his eligibility coming through his Scottish-born Grandfather.

Guy Pepper, 21, Bath

Guy Pepper signed with Bath this season on a three year contract from Newcastle and his hotly tipped as a future England star.

The flanker marked his league debut for Bath with a try in September last year, helping secure a crucial away victory against Leicester Tigers in their opening Premiership round – setting quite the mark for the rest of the season.

He has been an effective cog in the wheel of the league leaders, working in a back row that also boasts Alfie Barbeary, Miles Reid, Sam Underhill, Ted Hill, Josh Bayliss and Jaco Coetzee.

Pepper has not gone unnoticed by those beyond Johan van Graan, previously representing England at an U18 level and England U20 squad. He also started for the England A team that triumphed over Portugal last year.

Pepper could be looking at a future international cap as he was called up to train with the England squad for the closing campaign of the Six Nations last year.

Tomos Williams, 30, Gloucester

Tomos Williams joined Premiership side Gloucester from Cardiff and has been a catalyst in the west country side pushing for a top four finish.

Being a double Six Nations winner as a part of the Wales squad, Gloucester always knew he was going to hit the ground running but, alongside fellow Welsh international Gareth Anscombe, has created one of the most potent attacks in the league.

A player with his calibre and experience has also brought a new dimension of depth to the Gloucester side.

This season, Williams has scored 25 points, 5 tries and 4 try assists for Gloucester. Should the cherry and whites reach the Premiership play-offs at the end of the season, you will have to believe it has a lot to do with Williams.

Christian Wade, 33, Gloucester

Christian Wade is back in the Premiership and back in the try-scoring form that he made his name during his time at Wasps.

The winger scored a hat-trick away at Bristol in the second week of the season and had us all reminiscing about the old days.

Joining the likes of Tomos Williams and Gareth Anscombe, Wade looks keen to push Gloucester to the top four and win some titles for the Premiership side that finished tenth and ninth in their past two seasons.

Gloucester have never won a Gallagher Premiership title and the closest they got was a top four finish in 2019. This season looks to be exciting as Gloucester sit comfortably at third on 35 points, tied with Bristol in second.

Wade also looks as though he has a Premiership try-scoring record on his radar, Chris Ashton currently sits at the top on 101. Wade currently has 86.

