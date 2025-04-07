The head coach, who joined the club in 2021, is leaving following the end of the 2024-25 season

Bristol Bears Women head coach Dave Ward has departed his role to “pursue another opportunity”.

Ward, who was previously a player for clubs like Harlequins, joined Bristol in 2021. He has since led the side to four successive Premiership Women’s Rugby semi-finals.

The club only won one of those last four matches which came last season when they reached their first PWR final. Bristol lost that game to Gloucester-Hartpury.

This past PWR season was shortened because of the upcoming Rugby World Cup. That meant the season finished in March instead of May/June.

Bristol made it to the semi-finals after an impressive end-of-season run in the regular matches. They were up against Gloucester but fell short against the eventual winners. The game was Ward’s last in charge of the club.

Dave Ward: What has he said about his departure?

Ward said upon the announcement he was leaving: “I would like to thank Bristol Bears for the opportunity to coach the Women’s programme for the last four years – an opportunity that I’ve absolutely loved and one that I will hold very close for many years to come.

“The staff I have worked with, and in particular the support we have had from Steve, Maggie and Jon Lansdown, has made the club one of the leading programmes in the country.

“I would also like to thank Pat Lam and the coaching team, who have supported the programme from day one of me arriving, and none more so than assistant coach Tom Luke, who has been with me every step of the way in what has been an incredible journey.

“I’ve always known the people of Bristol are special, but the support that the Women have had over the years that I have been here has been much more than I could have ever hoped for.

“Lastly, and most importantly, I would like to thank the players. Their dedication, skill and commitment on a week-to-week basis, to not only keep improving as a rugby player, but to inspire the next generation has left a massive imprint on me and the city as well.

“I look forward to seeing the fans when I’m back in the stands as a supporter (not shouting) of this great club.”

Ward has not yet confirmed what his new opportunity will be.

Gavin Marshall, Bristol Bears Women’s director, added: “We thank Dave for his significant contribution to Bristol Bears Women during his four seasons in charge.

“He has overseen a year-on-year improvement of the club’s women’s programme, achieving four top four finishes, becoming the first side to win an away semi-final in the PWR and coming close to winning a maiden PWR title.

“Dave has improved our squad and programme, laying the foundations for the next chapter of this team. He leaves with our gratitude and thanks for his contribution to the Bears – we wish him luck in his next chapter.”

