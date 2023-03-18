Johnny Sexton breaks all-time Six Nations points record

The 37-year-old fly-half overtook Ronan O'Gara

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton broke the all-time top Six Nations points record against England on Super Saturday in his last-ever championship game.

Sexton overtook compatriot and his former rival for the Ireland No 10 shirt Ronan O’Gara to make history. Ahead of the match Sexton was level with O’Gara’s tally of 557 points.

And a 19th-minute penalty to make it 6-3 to England, did the trick for Sexton – who thought he may have snuck over for a cheeky try just minutes earlier, only for the call to be held up.

Incredibly, the home crowd stood to applaud a simple penalty in honour of the momentous milestone.

Sexton had come into the Round Four clash against Scotland seven points behind the La Rochelle coach but the Ireland fly-half kicked a first-half penalty before adding two conversions to move level at the top of the standings at BT Murrayfield.

However, the decisive moment came at the Aviva Stadium against Steve Borthwick’s side on the final weekend of the 2023 championship. Ireland came into the match just one game away from completing their fourth ever Grand Slam.

There was a huge carrot for Andy Farrell’s world No 1 side as never before had Ireland sealed a clean sweep at home in Dublin. The last Grand Slam in 2018 came against the same opponents but away at Twickenham.

And with the stadium bouncing on St Patrick’s Day weekend and England coming off a 53-10 hiding at home to France last week, the stage was set.

The game had a personal feel for the Ireland coach Farrell with son Owen captaining the opposition and there was even a battle for the support of the England skipper’s son Tommy, who was snapped at Ireland’s captain’s run alongside his grandad.

Sexton breaks record: All-time top Six Nations point scorers

Johnny Sexton – Ireland – 557*

Ronan O’Gara – Ireland – 557

Jonny Wilkinson – England – 546

Owen Farrell – England – 517

Stephen Jones – Wales – 467

Leigh Halfpenny – Wales – 422

