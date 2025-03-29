Watch Wales v England in the Women’s Six Nations on Saturday, March 29, for a big clash in the second round of the competition and a record-breaking event for British sport, with all the information on live streams and TV coverage right here.

Wales v England date and kick-off time: Saturday 29 March, 2025 at 4.45pm GMT

Saturday 29 March, 2025 at 4.45pm GMT Wales v England TV & Streaming: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK, free), RTÉ Player (Ireland, free), Peacock (US) Stan (Australia)

BBC Two, BBC iPlayer (UK, free), RTÉ Player (Ireland, free), Peacock (US) Stan (Australia) Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

If you’re not one of the 18,000 people set to enter Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday afternoon to break the attendance record for a women’s sporting event in Wales, then you’ll surely want to be one of the many thousands more watching along on TV or online. Fortunately, there are plenty of broadcast options for Wales v England, including free live coverage in the UK.

The Red Roses are the dominant force in the Women’s Six Nations and, after dispatching Italy 38-5 last week, they head over the Welsh border making no fewer than 13 changes to their line-up, with their star Ellie Kildunne returning to the starting XV to earn her 50th cap. Wales, meanwhile, will be fired up after their near miss in a thriller at Scotland on the opening weekend last week.

We have a dedicated guide on how to watch Women’s Six Nations, but read on for all the specific details on where and when to watch Wales v England online and on TV, wherever you are in the world.

Wales v England: Watch for FREE in the UK and Ireland

You can watch Wales v England for free in the host country of the UK, with the BBC holding the exclusive rights to every single Women’s Six Nations 2025 fixture.

Wales v England makes it onto terrestrial television on the BBC Two channel, or you can watch online via the BBC iPlayer or BBC Sport website. Coverage starts at 4:15pm GMT ahead of the 4.45pm kick-off.

Tuning in from Ireland today? You can watch a Wales v England free live stream on RTÉ Player – this fixture is online-only so you won’t find it on your TV.

Watch Wales v England from anywhere

Out of the country this weekend? That doesn’t mean you have to miss the big match. Rugby fans still watch their Wales v England live stream from overseas if they use a VPN.

A VPN – or Virtual Private Network – is a handy piece of software that allows you to change your device’s IP address. This means you can view live or on-demand TV content as if you were sitting at home in front of your own television – even when you’re abroad.

Get 70% off NordVPN

This is the best VPN in the world, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who have tested hundreds of VPNs. It’s the best for streaming, it has top-notch security features, and it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. View Deal

Check out our Six Nations viewing guide for the full list of international broadcasters.

Wales v England team line-ups

England



Starting: Kildunne; Dow, Jones, Heard, Breach; Harrison, Hunt; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Talling, Ward, Aldcroft (capt), Kabeya, Feaunati.

Replacements: Cokayne, Botterman, Muir, Galligan, Burton, L Packer, Aitchison, Rowland.

For more information, check out our in-depth guides to the England squad.

Wales

Starting: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (capt), Kayleigh Powell, Carys Cox, Lleucu George, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Jenni Scoble, Abbie Fleming, Gwen Crabb, Kate Williams, Bethan Lewis, Georgia Evans.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Maisie Davies, Donna Rose, Alaw Pyrs, Bryonie King, Meg Davies, Courtney Keight, Nel Metcalfe.

