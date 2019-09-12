The odds on a drop-goal in the Rugby World Cup final

We take a look at the likelihood of a repeat of the 2003 Rugby World Cup final

It is being touted as one of the most open Rugby World Cup tournaments in history, but will there be something of the familiar in the final? With the idea of history repeating itself in mind, bookmakers SportNation.Bet have offered odds on a drop-goal in the Rugby World Cup final.

We all remember Jonny Wilkinson lashing over the decisive drop-goal in the 2003 Rugby World Cup final. Perhaps we could see the same again in Yokohama, 16 years later. Here are the odds SportNation have provided for this (and the odds of a penalty try being decisive, or the whole thing being decided in extra time, just like 2003).

Final is won by:

a drop-goal: 12/1

or a penalty try: 20/1

or after extra time: 25/1

SportNation have also offered odds on a few extras as well.

The final to have:

a yellow card: 5/6

a red card: 16/1

over five tries in the game: 7/4

A spokesman for SportNation.Bet said: “With odds of 12/1, a repeat of Jonny Wilkinson’s 2003 heroics is not to be discounted. And at odds-on for a player to be sin-binned, fans and punters alike should be prepared for what should be a breathtaking and feisty finish on the world’s biggest stage.”

Certainly yellow cards in the final are nothing new – in 2015 All Blacks full-back Ben Smith was sent to the bin (which did not stop New Zealand from claiming their third World Cup title). However there has never been a red card in a Rugby World Cup final.

We have never had more than five tries in a World Cup final.