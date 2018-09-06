2019 Rugby World Cup Warm-Ups

Take a look at all the matches that will act as warm-ups for the 2019 World Cup in Japan
With nearly a year to go until the 2019 World Cup in Japan begins, we have put together a list of fixtures that will act as warm-up games for the tournament.
England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales will all play several games in the build-up to the tournament whereas the biggest southern hemisphere nations, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Argentina, will likely use the Rugby Championship as their World Cup warm-up matches.
France have four warm-up matches on their schedule too. Check out all the matches and when they are set to take place below.
England Warm-Up Matches
Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham, KO 14:00
Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC
Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, KO 15:00
Friday 6 September 2019: England v Italy, St James Park, Newcastle, KO 19:45
France Warm-Up Matches
Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)
Saturday 31 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)
(France may also be playing a warm-up match against Italy but this is yet to be confirmed. We will update this page when that occurs).
Ireland Warm-Up Matches
Saturday 10 August 2019: Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, KO TBC
Saturday 24 August 2019: England v Ireland, Twickenham, KO TBC
Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, KO TBC
Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, KO TBC
Scotland Warm-Up Matches
Saturday 17 August 2019: France v Scotland, Venue TBC (kick-off TBC)
Saturday 24 August 2019: Georgia v Scotland, Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi, Georgia (kick-off TBC)
Saturday 31 August 2019: Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)
Friday 6/Saturday 7 September 2019: Scotland v Georgia, BT Murrayfield (kick-off TBC)
Wales Warm-Up Matches
Sunday 11 August 2019: England v Wales, Twickenham Stadium, KO 14:00
Saturday 17 August: Wales v England, Principality Stadium, Cardiff, KO TBC
Saturday 31 August 2019: Wales v Ireland, Principality Stadium, KO TBC
Saturday 7 September 2019: Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, KO TBC
