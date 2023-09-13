France v Uruguay predictions: Rugby World Cup Round 2 begins

The second round the 2023 Rugby World Cup begins, but who will win the France v Uruguay match being played in Lille

The second round of the 2023 Rugby World Cup begins with what on paper should be a comfortable victory for hosts France as they take on Uruguay, playing in their first match of the tournament. France will be looking to keep the momentum they created with their opening night victory over New Zealand. But Uruguay, who shocked Fiji in 2019, will be looking to hit the ground running. So here are our France v Uruguay predictions.

Los Teros are making their first appearance of Rugby World Cup 2023 but it is also the first time the action travels to Lille and the Stade Pierre Mauroy.

Read more: Rugby World Cup homepage

France v Uruguay Predictions

Tom Clarke: France by 50 points. It would be fair to say that if Uruguay were to beat the French hosts it would go down as one of the biggest shocks in sports history – the South Americans are 200/1 to win. However they have had some success in recent times, with victories over fellow World Cuppers Namibia and Chile in warm-up games. I would suggest that the hosts are likely to win by around 50 points – handicap betting seems to suggest something around the 53 point mark. I would also suggest that the chances of Anthony Jelonch being involved in a try is very likely, as he returns from injury at No 8.

Josh Graham: France by 45 points. Uruguay brought some feel-good factor in Japan four years ago so it’s brilliant to welcome them back to the big stage. However, a much-changed France side will still have far too much firepower for them. If I had to go for a scoreline I’d say France 55-10 Uruguay. So the hosts by 45 points is my prediction. Fantasy rugby players and punters, Louis Bielle-Biarrey is a sure bet to find the tryline on the day he becomes the youngest French player to take the field at a World Cup.

Kick Off Time 8pm BST – 9pm Local –Thursday 14th September

TV Channel ITV1 (UK) – How To Watch The Rugby World Cup

Venue Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille

Capacity: 50,186

Fun Fact: Host to two of England’s pool games at RWC2023, the World Cup stadium in the south of Lille will also be the venue for the handball and basketball tournaments in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

France Form

Beat New Zealand

Beat Australia

Beat Fiji

Beat Scotland

Lost to Scotland

Uruguay Form

Beat Namibia

Beat Chile

Lost to Tonga

Beat Romania

Lost to Georgia

FRANCE V URUGUAY HEAD-TO-HEAD RESULTS

France and Uruguay have played on two occasions.

Uruguay 6-34 France | 1985

Uruguay 0-61 France | 1985

France v Uruguay Team News

Related: France Rugby World Cup squad

There’s an incredible return to the side for Anthony Jelonch as he completes a miraculous comeback to captain the side fewer than seven months after suffering an ACL injury. The hosts make 12 changes to the team that saw off New Zealand on the opening night.

France

Starting XV: 15 Melvyn Jaminet; 14 Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 13 Arthur Vincent, 12 Yoram Moefana, 11 Gabin Villière; 10 Antoine Hastoy, 9 Maxime Lucu; 1 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 2 Pierre Bourgarit, 3 Dorian Aldegheri, 4 Cameron Woki, 5 Romain Taofifenua, 6 Paul Boudehent, 7 Sekou Macalou, 8 Anthony Jelonch (captain).

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Reda Wardi, 18 Sipili Falatea, 19 Bastien Chalureau, 20 Thibaud Flament, 21 Francois Cros, 22 Baptiste Couilloud, 23 Thomas Ramos.

Uruguay

Related: Uruguay Rugby World Cup squad

Starting XV: 15 Baltazar Amaya, 14 Bautista Basso, 13 Tomas Inciarte, 12 Andres Vilaseca (c), 11 Nicolas Freitas, 10 Felipe Etcheverry, 9 Santiago Arata; 1 Mateo Sanguinetti, 2 Guillermo Pujadas, 3 Ignacio Peculo, 4 Felipe Aliaga, 5 Manuel Leindekar, 6 Manuel Ardao, 7 Santiago Civetta, 8 Manuel Diana

Replacements: 16 Facundo Gattas, 17 Matias Benitez, 18 Reinaldo Piussi, 19 Ignacio Dotti, 20 Lucas Bianchi, 21 Carlos Deus, 22 Agustin Ormaechea, 23 Felipe Berchesi

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.