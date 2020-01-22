A new coach at the helm in Andy Farrell, how do you think the Irish will get on during the tournament?

Ireland Six Nations Squad 2020

Ireland are one of four teams competing in the 2020 Six Nations with a new head-coach. After yet more Rugby World Cup disappointment, Joe Schmidt has gone and has been replaced by Andy Farrell.

Farrell joined Schmidt in 2016 and will take over until through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

How do you think the Irish will get on during the 2020 Six Nations?

Farrell has named his first Ireland squad for the upcoming 2020 Six Nations.

Forwards

Max Deegan

Caelan Doris

Ultan Dillane

Tadhg Furlong

Cian Healy

Dave Heffernan

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Ronan Kelleher

Dave Kilcoyne

Jack McGrath

Jack O’Donoghue

Peter O’Mahony

Tom O’Toole

Andrew Porter

James Ryan

CJ Stander

Devin Toner

Josh van der Flier

Backs

Will Addison

Bundee Aki

Billy Burns

Ross Byrne

Andrew Conway

John Cooney

Keith Earls

Chris Farrell

Robbie Henshaw

Dave Kearney

Jordan Larmour

Stuart McCloskey

Luke McGrath

Conor Murray

Garry Ringrose

Jonathan Sexton

Jacob Stockdale

