A new coach at the helm in Andy Farrell, how do you think the Irish will get on during the tournament?
Ireland Six Nations Squad 2020
Ireland are one of four teams competing in the 2020 Six Nations with a new head-coach. After yet more Rugby World Cup disappointment, Joe Schmidt has gone and has been replaced by Andy Farrell.
Farrell joined Schmidt in 2016 and will take over until through to the end of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
How do you think the Irish will get on during the 2020 Six Nations?
Farrell has named his first Ireland squad for the upcoming 2020 Six Nations.
Forwards
Max Deegan
Caelan Doris
Ultan Dillane
Tadhg Furlong
Cian Healy
Dave Heffernan
Iain Henderson
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Dave Kilcoyne
Jack McGrath
Jack O’Donoghue
Peter O’Mahony
Tom O’Toole
Andrew Porter
James Ryan
CJ Stander
Devin Toner
Josh van der Flier
Backs
Will Addison
Bundee Aki
Billy Burns
Ross Byrne
Andrew Conway
John Cooney
Keith Earls
Chris Farrell
Robbie Henshaw
Dave Kearney
Jordan Larmour
Stuart McCloskey
Luke McGrath
Conor Murray
Garry Ringrose
Jonathan Sexton
Jacob Stockdale
Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
