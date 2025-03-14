Ireland head to Rome with the championship on the line in the first of Saturday’s three games

Watch Italy v Ireland the 2025 Six Nations Super Saturday kicks off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, with all the details here on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.

Ireland were on course for a Grand Slam until France put in a performance for the ages at the Aviva Stadium last Saturday. They head to Rome looking to keep their slim hopes of winning the championship alive. For Italy the target is rather lower, as they could still end the day with the dreaded Wooden Spoon.

Italy v Ireland kicks off at 2.15pm GMT, and is available to watch for free in UK, Ireland, Italy and France. This guide is packed with the information you need to watch Italy v Ireland online, on TV, and from anywhere in the world.

Key information

– Italy v Ireland date: Saturday 15 March 2025

– Italy v Ireland kick-off time: 3.15pm local (CET) / 2.15pm GMT / 10.15am ET / 4.15pm SAST / 1.15am AEDT (Sunday)

– Italy v Ireland venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

– Italy v Ireland on TV: ITV1, RTÉ2, TV8, France 2

– Italy v Ireland streams: ITVX (free), RTÉ Player (free), FranceTV (free)

– Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

How to watch Italy v Ireland for free

Free live streams are available for Italy v Ireland in all of the participating nations.

Italy v Ireland is on ITV1 and ITVX across the UK, while viewers in Ireland can follow the action on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player. In France, you need France 2 and FranceTV, and – as has been the case for all of Italy’s matches this tournament – Italian rugby fans can watch on TV8.

Coverage from all these providers is geo-restricted, but if you’re going to be overseas on Saturday you can still watch your usual service by using a VPN. Find out how below.

How to watch Italy v Ireland from abroad

Even if you’re travelling overseas this weekend, you don’t need to worry about geo-restrictions keeping you away from your usual streaming service.

A VPN (that stands for Virtual Private Network) is a handy piece of software that can alter your device’s IP address. The result? Making your device appear to be in a different country. You can use a VPN to unblock geo-restricted feeds and enjoy your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

Get 70% off NordVPN

The technology experts at TechRadar know a thing or two about the ins and outs of VPNs and they rate NordVPN as the best on the market, for its streaming capabilities as well as its privacy features. View Deal

How to watch Italy v Ireland in the UK

UK fans can kick off their Super Saturday by watching Italy v Ireland live streams for free on ITV1 and ITVX.

ITV’s coverage starts at 1.30pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off. ITVX is free to use with a simple registration, but remember that you need a valid UK TV Licence to stream live TV in the UK.

Six Nations TV coverage is shared between ITV and BBC in the UK. Wales v England (kick-off 4.45pm GMT) is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, while the big France v Scotland (kick-off 8.00pm GMT) is on ITV1 and ITVX.

How to watch Italy v Ireland in Ireland

Free-to-air broadcaster RTÉ has the rights to Ireland’s final match of the 2025 championship. Traditional terrestrial viewers can watch the game on RTÉ2, while streamers can watch Italy v Ireland live streams on RTÉ Player using the app or a web browser – no registration necessary.

Coverage starts at 1.15pm GMT ahead of the 2.15pm kick-off.

How to watch Italy v Ireland in Italy

Subscription service Sky Sports Italia is the main Six Nations broadcaster in Italy but you can also watch the Azzurri’s games – including Italy v Ireland – for free via TV8. TV8 comes on free-to-air terrestrial television but you can also watch online through a simple browser player. There’s no need to register or sign in.

How to watch Italy v Ireland in France

Rugby fans in France don’t need to change channel all day, as all three Super Saturday matches are available for free via public broadcaster France Télévisions. The match is live on terrestrial channel France 2, while you can watch Italy v Ireland live streams on the FranceTV streaming platform.

Italy v Ireland: Other global streams

USA: NBC-owned streaming platform Peacock has the rights to Six Nations games in the States, including Italy v Ireland. A subscription costs $7.99 per month.

Australia: Italy v Ireland will be on Stan Sport in Australia. It costs $15 per month to add the sports package to your base Stan plan.

New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport is your destination for Italy v Ireland. You can watch via satellite or stream through Sky Sport Now for $49.99 a month.

South Africa: SuperSport is available on satellite TV or streaming, and is showing every game of the 2025 Six Nations.

Watch from anywhere: You can use NordVPN to unblock your usual streams while abroad.

For a full list of global broadcasters, check out our full guide on how to watch Six Nations 2025.

