Where can the Italians pick up a victory in the Six Nations?
Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2020
The 2020 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled, giving rugby supporters the chance to get excited for one of the best tournaments on the rugby calendar.
Not much was expected of Italy at the Rugby World Cup given their grouping alongside the All Blacks and Springboks but they thoroughly competed with the latter before a moment of madness by two Italian forwards ended their chances. Then Typhoon Hagibis didn’t even give them a chance to play the match against New Zealand either.
As far as the 2020 Six Nations goes, their first match is as tough as it gets; away to Wales. They then travel to France before heading home for Scotland, travelling to Ireland and in the last week welcoming England.
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
Six Nation Squad and Team News
England Six Nations Squad
Wales Six Nations Squad
Scotland Six Nations Squad
Ireland Six Nations Squad
France Six Nations Squad
Italy Six Nations Squad
2019 Six Nations Results
Round 1
France 19-24 Wales Reaction: Yoann Huget howler gifts George North try in Wales’ comeback win
Scotland 33-20 Italy Reaction: Blair Kinghorn scores hat-trick in Six Nations try-fest
Ireland 20-32 England Reaction: Henry Slade scores braces as England beat Ireland
Round 2
Scotland 13-22 Ireland Reaction: Jacob Stockdale scores a try, makes a try and stops a try
Italy 15-26 Wales Reaction: Wales equal record winning run
England 44-8 France Reaction: Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick
Round 3
France 27-10 Scotland Reaction: Watch incredible Romain Ntamack try
Wales 21-13 England Reaction: Wales stay on track for Grand Slam
Italy 16-26 Ireland Reaction: Ireland struggle to see off Italy
Round 4
Scotland 11-18 Wales Reaction: Watch the tries as Wales beat Scotland
England 57-14 Italy Reaction: Joe Cokanasiga entertains as England crush Italy
Ireland 26-14 France Reaction: Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try
Round 5
Italy 14-25 France Reaction: Marco Zanon error costs Italy victory
Wales 25-7 Ireland Reaction: How Wales won the Grand Slam
England 38-38 Scotland Reaction: England and Scotland draw in closer
