Italy Six Nations Squad 2020

With Franco Smith taking over an interim head-coach, Italy will be trying to avoid another wooden-spoon.
Conor O’Shea has resigned from the Italian head-coaching role and will be replaced on an interim basis by Franco Smith during the 2020 Six Nations.
Smith is a former South Africa international and had coaching roles at a variety of levels before getting appointed. for example he coached at Treviso for a number of years before taking over the Cheetahs and then worked as an assistant coach for the Springboks under Alister Coetzee.
How do you think Italy will get on during the 2020 Six Nations tournament?
We will update this page as soon as the Italy squad is announced for the 2020 Six Nations.
Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2020
Where can the Italians pick up a victory…
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
