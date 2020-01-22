With Franco Smith taking over an interim head-coach, Italy will be trying to avoid another wooden-spoon.

Italy Six Nations Squad 2020

Conor O’Shea has resigned from the Italian head-coaching role and will be replaced on an interim basis by Franco Smith during the 2020 Six Nations.

Smith is a former South Africa international and had coaching roles at a variety of levels before getting appointed. for example he coached at Treviso for a number of years before taking over the Cheetahs and then worked as an assistant coach for the Springboks under Alister Coetzee.

How do you think Italy will get on during the 2020 Six Nations tournament?

We will update this page as soon as the Italy squad is announced for the 2020 Six Nations.

