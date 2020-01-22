Despite a dour Rugby World Cup, Scotland are one of only two teams to retain their head-coach for the 2020 Six Nations.
Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020
Despite going out in the group stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after losses to Japan and Ireland, Scotland are one of only two sides to keep their head-coach for the 2020 Six Nations.
Undoubtedly the pressure is on for Gregor Townsend to get some wins on the board during the tournament coming up.
How do you think Scotland will get on during the 2020 Six Nations?
Gregor Townsend has named his 38-man squad for the upcoming 2020 Six Nations tournament.
Forwards (21)
Simon Berghan
Jamie Bhatti
Magnus Bradbury
Fraser Brown
Alex Craig
Luke Crosbie
Scott Cummings
Allan Dell
Cornell du Preez
Zander Fagerson
Grant Gilchrist
Tom Gordon
Jonny Gray
Nick Haining
Stuart McInally
Willem Nel
Jamie Ritchie
Rory Sutherland
Ben Toolis
George Turner
Hamish Watson
Backs (17)
Darcy Graham
Chris Harris
Adam Hastings
Stuart Hogg
George Horne
Rory Hutchinson
Sam Johnson
Huw Jones
Blair Kinghorn
Sean Maitland
Byron McGuigan
Ali Price
Henry Pyrgos
Finn Russell
Matt Scott
Kyle Steyn
Ratu Tagive
Scotland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales v Italy, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 1 February, Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 2 February, France v England, BBC, 3pm
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 8 February, Scotland v England, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 9 February, France v Italy, BBC, 3pm
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy v Scotland, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 22 February, Wales v France, Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sun 23 February, England v Ireland, Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Sat 7 March, England v Wales, Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sun 8 March, Scotland v France, BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV, 4.45pm
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC, 8pm
