Scotland Six Nations Squad 2020

Despite going out in the group stages of the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after losses to Japan and Ireland, Scotland are one of only two sides to keep their head-coach for the 2020 Six Nations.

Undoubtedly the pressure is on for Gregor Townsend to get some wins on the board during the tournament coming up.

Gregor Townsend has named his 38-man squad for the upcoming 2020 Six Nations tournament.

Forwards (21)

Simon Berghan

Jamie Bhatti

Magnus Bradbury

Fraser Brown

Alex Craig

Luke Crosbie

Scott Cummings

Allan Dell

Cornell du Preez

Zander Fagerson

Grant Gilchrist

Tom Gordon

Jonny Gray

Nick Haining

Stuart McInally

Willem Nel

Jamie Ritchie

Rory Sutherland

Ben Toolis

George Turner

Hamish Watson

Backs (17)

Darcy Graham

Chris Harris

Adam Hastings

Stuart Hogg

George Horne

Rory Hutchinson

Sam Johnson

Huw Jones

Blair Kinghorn

Sean Maitland

Byron McGuigan

Ali Price

Henry Pyrgos

Finn Russell

Matt Scott

Kyle Steyn

Ratu Tagive

