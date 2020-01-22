The greatest honour a team can achieve in the Six Nations, we explain what the term 'Grand Slam' means.

What Is A Grand Slam?

A Grand Slam is when one side wins every game in a single Six Nations Championship – or Five Nations as it used to be.

It is an incredible achievement to defeat all of your rivals in the one calendar year. And it is not easy to do. Since 2000, when Italy were invited in to expand the Five Nations into the Six Nations, Wales are the only team to have done it four times. They achieved this in 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2019 with three of those taking place under the stewardship of Warren Gatland.

France have won three Grand Slams in the Six Nations – the French achieved this in 2002, 2004 and 2010.

Although they have won the most Grand Slams across any era, with 13, England only have two Six Nations Grand Slams to their name, with a clean sweep in 2003 and then in 2016.

Ireland have two Six Nations Grand Slams to their credit, which was achieved in 2009 and in 2018. However, Scotland have not won a Grand Slam since the tournament expanded to welcome in the Italians – who have never won a Grand Slam.

With the moving on of Warren Gatland (three Grand Slams) and Joe Schmidt (one Grand Slam) from Ireland, Eddie Jones (one Grand Slam) is the only current Six Nations head-coach left who has led his side to Grand Slam victory.

Current French coach Fabien Galthie knows what it takes to win a Grand Slam though as he won several of them as a player with France. He won two Five Nations Grand Slams in 1997 and 1998 before securing a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2002.