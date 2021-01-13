France will be looking to bounce back in the 2021 championship – here are their fixtures
France Six Nations Fixtures 2021
The 2021 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to get super excited about the tournament.
France have two fixtures at home this year – see below for their match schedule.
France Six Nations Fixtures 2021
(All kick-off times are GMT)
Round 1
Sat 6 February, Italy v France, Stadio Olimpico, 2:15pm
Round 2
Sun 14 February, Ireland v France, Aviva Stadium, 3pm
Round 3
Sun 28 February, France v Scotland, Stade de France, 3pm
Round 4
Sat 13 March, England v France, Twickenham, 4:45pm
Round 5
Sat 20 March, France v Wales, Stade de France, 8pm
2020 Six Nations Results
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Josh Adams scores a hat-trick
Sat 1 February, Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line
Sun 2 February, France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork
Sat 8 February, Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout
Sun 9 February, France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome
Sat 22 February, Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track
Sun 23 February, England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut
Sat 7 March, England 33-30 Wales Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life
Sun 8 March, Scotland 28-17 France Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 14 March, Italy 5-34 England Reaction Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries against Italy
Sat 14 March, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
2019 Six Nations Results
Round 1
France 19-24 Wales Reaction: Yoann Huget howler gifts George North try in Wales’ comeback win
Scotland 33-20 Italy Reaction: Blair Kinghorn scores hat-trick in Six Nations try-fest
Ireland 20-32 England Reaction: Henry Slade scores braces as England beat Ireland
Round 2
Scotland 13-22 Ireland Reaction: Jacob Stockdale scores a try, makes a try and stops a try
Italy 15-26 Wales Reaction: Wales equal record winning run
England 44-8 France Reaction: Jonny May scores 30-minute hat-trick
Round 3
France 27-10 Scotland Reaction: Watch incredible Romain Ntamack try
Wales 21-13 England Reaction: Wales stay on track for Grand Slam
Italy 16-26 Ireland Reaction: Ireland struggle to see off Italy
Round 4
Scotland 11-18 Wales Reaction: Watch the tries as Wales beat Scotland
England 57-14 Italy Reaction: Joe Cokanasiga entertains as England crush Italy
Ireland 26-14 France Reaction: Johnny Sexton scores classic loop try
Round 5
Italy 14-25 France Reaction: Marco Zanon error costs Italy victory
Wales 25-7 Ireland Reaction: How Wales won the Grand Slam
England 38-38 Scotland Reaction: England and Scotland draw in closer
