Ireland Six Nations Squad 2020

Ireland were one of four teams competing in the 2020 Six Nations with a new head coach. Andy Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt and he has had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting his first Six Nations in charge.

Ireland and Italy were the two sides with two matches still to play in the 2020 Six Nations and Farrell has recently names his squad to do so, as you can see below.

Farrell commented; “There has been a huge effort right across Irish Rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely and that work is greatly appreciated by the national management. We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championships. We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the Six Nations Championship.

Ireland Team To Face France – Saturday 31st October

Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway; Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki; Hugo Keenan; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander. Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Chris Farrell

Ireland Team To Face Italy – Saturday 24th October

Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway; Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki; Hugo Keenan; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw

Below is the full squad list.

Farrell has named his Ireland squad for the 2020 Autumn fixtures.

Forwards:

Ryan Baird

Finlay Bealham

Tadhg Beirne

Ed Byrne

Will Connors

Jack Conan

Ultan Dillane

Caelan Doris

Cian Healy

Dave Heffernan

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Ronan Kelleher

Peter O’Mahony

Andrew Porter

Quinn Roux

James Ryan

John Ryan

CJ Stander

Josh van der Flier.

Backs:

Bundee Aki

Ross Byrne

Jack Carty

Andrew Conway

Shane Daly

Chris Farrell

Jamison Gibson-Park

Robbie Henshaw

Hugo Keenan

James Lowe

Kieran Marmion

Stuart McCloskey

Conor Murray

Garry Ringrose

Jonathan Sexton

Jacob Stockdale

