Ireland Six Nations Squad 2020
Ireland were one of four teams competing in the 2020 Six Nations with a new head coach. Andy Farrell took over from Joe Schmidt and he has had to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic affecting his first Six Nations in charge.
Ireland and Italy were the two sides with two matches still to play in the 2020 Six Nations and Farrell has recently names his squad to do so, as you can see below.
Farrell commented; “There has been a huge effort right across Irish Rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely and that work is greatly appreciated by the national management. We have protocols in place to safeguard the welfare of the players and staff and are looking forward to completing the Six Nations Championships. We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the Six Nations Championship.
Ireland Team To Face France – Saturday 31st October
Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway; Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki; Hugo Keenan; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Chris Farrell
Ireland Team To Face Italy – Saturday 24th October
Jacob Stockdale, Andrew Conway; Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki; Hugo Keenan; Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Andrew Porter; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, CJ Stander.
Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Peter O’Mahony, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw
Below is the full squad list.
Ireland Six Nations Squad 2020
Farrell has named his Ireland squad for the 2020 Autumn fixtures.
Forwards:
Ryan Baird
Finlay Bealham
Tadhg Beirne
Ed Byrne
Will Connors
Jack Conan
Ultan Dillane
Caelan Doris
Cian Healy
Dave Heffernan
Iain Henderson
Rob Herring
Ronan Kelleher
Peter O’Mahony
Andrew Porter
Quinn Roux
James Ryan
John Ryan
CJ Stander
Josh van der Flier.
Backs:
Bundee Aki
Ross Byrne
Jack Carty
Andrew Conway
Shane Daly
Chris Farrell
Jamison Gibson-Park
Robbie Henshaw
Hugo Keenan
James Lowe
Kieran Marmion
Stuart McCloskey
Conor Murray
Garry Ringrose
Jonathan Sexton
Jacob Stockdale
Ireland Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
Ireland Autumn Fixtures
Sat 24 October, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut
Sat 31 October, France v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm
Fri 13 November, Ireland v Wales, Aviva Stadium, 7pm
Sat 21 November, England v Ireland, Twickenham, 3pm
Sun 29 November, Ireland v Georgia, Aviva Stadium, 2pm
Sat 5 December, Ireland v TBC, Aviva Stadium, 2.15pm
