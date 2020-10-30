Italy Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play England

With the Six Nations restarting, Italy will be trying to avoid another wooden-spoon.

Italy Six Nations Squad 2020

Franco Smith took over the head-coaching job before the start of the 2020 Six Nations and with the Coronavirus it has been an odd tournament indeed.

Italy were one of two sides with two games still to play, one against Ireland and one against England and below is the team to play Ireland and the full squad.

Italy Team To Play England – Saturday 31st November

Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini, Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi, Marco Lazzaroni, Niccolo Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Guglielmo Palazzani, Federico Mori

Italy Team To Play Ireland – Saturday 24th November

Jayden Hayward, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini, Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi, Marco Lazzaroni, Niccolo Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri

Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley, Federico Mori

Italy Six Nations Squad 2020 – Update

Franco Smith has named his squad for the remaining 2020 Six Nations matches

Forwards

Luca Bigi

Niccolò Cannone*

Pietro Ceccarelli

Simone Ferrari

Danilo Fischetti*

Leonardo Ghiraldini

Marco Lazzaroni

Gianmarco Lucchesi

Maxime Mbanda

Johan Meyer

Sebastian Negri

Jake Polledri

Daniele Rimpelli

David Sisi

Abraham Steyn

Cristian Stoian

Stephen Varney

Giosuè Zilocchi

Backs

Tomasso Allan

Mattia Bellini

Giulio Bisegni

Callum Braley

Carlo Canna

Paolo Garbisi

Jayden Hayward

Matteo Minozzi

Federico Mori

Luca Morisi

Edoardo Padovani

Guglielmo Palazzani

Jacopo Trulla

Marcello Violi

Marco Zanon

