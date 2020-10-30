Italy Six Nations Squad 2020 – Team To Play England

With the Six Nations restarting, Italy will be trying to avoid another wooden-spoon.
Italy Six Nations Squad 2020
Franco Smith took over the head-coaching job before the start of the 2020 Six Nations and with the Coronavirus it has been an odd tournament indeed.
Italy were one of two sides with two games still to play, one against Ireland and one against England and below is the team to play Ireland and the full squad.
Italy Team To Play England – Saturday 31st November
Matteo Minozzi, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini, Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi, Marco Lazzaroni, Niccolo Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri
Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Guglielmo Palazzani, Federico Mori
Italy Team To Play Ireland – Saturday 24th November
Jayden Hayward, Edoardo Padovani, Luca Morisi, Carlo Canna, Mattia Bellini, Paolo Garbisi, Marcello Violi, Danilo Fischetti, Luca Bigi, Giosue Zilocchi, Marco Lazzaroni, Niccolo Cannone, Sebastian Negri, Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri
Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Simone Ferrari, Pietro Ceccarelli, David Sisi, Johan Meyer, Maxime Mbanda, Callum Braley, Federico Mori
Italy Six Nations Squad 2020 – Update
Franco Smith has named his squad for the remaining 2020 Six Nations matches
Forwards
Luca Bigi
Niccolò Cannone*
Pietro Ceccarelli
Simone Ferrari
Danilo Fischetti*
Leonardo Ghiraldini
Marco Lazzaroni
Gianmarco Lucchesi
Maxime Mbanda
Johan Meyer
Sebastian Negri
Jake Polledri
Daniele Rimpelli
David Sisi
Abraham Steyn
Cristian Stoian
Stephen Varney
Giosuè Zilocchi
Backs
Tomasso Allan
Mattia Bellini
Giulio Bisegni
Callum Braley
Carlo Canna
Paolo Garbisi
Jayden Hayward
Matteo Minozzi
Federico Mori
Luca Morisi
Edoardo Padovani
Guglielmo Palazzani
Jacopo Trulla
Marcello Violi
Marco Zanon
Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2020
Italy have a new coach at the helm…
Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2020
(All kick-off times are GMT)
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales 10-14 Scotland Reaction: Scotland win in Wales for the first time since 2002
Sat 31 October, Italy 5-34 England Reaction: Ben Youngs marks 100th England cap with two tries
Sat 31 October, France 35-27 Ireland Reaction: Cian Healy scores try on 100th Test appearance
Italy Autumn Fixtures
Sat 24 October, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut
Sat 31 October, Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, 4.45pm
Sat 14 November, Italy v Scotland, Venue TBC, 12.45pm
Sat 21 November, Italy v Fiji, Venue TBC, 12.45pm
Sat 28 November, France v Italy, Stade de France, 8.10pm
