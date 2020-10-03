Here are some of the key dates you need to know about in the 2020 Six Nations
Six Nations Dates
Here’s our guide to the 2020 Six Nations, the bulk of which took place early in the year before being suspended because of the pandemic. The fixtures below include the rearranged dates for the four men’s matches that were postponed in March – check them out below.
Six Nations Dates
2020 Men’s Six Nations
Round 1
Sat 1 February, Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Hat-trick for Josh Adams as Wales thrash Italy
Sat 1 February, Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line
Sun 2 February, France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England
Round 2
Sat 8 February, Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork
Sat 8 February, Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout
Sun 9 February, France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold
Round 3
Sat 22 February, Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome
Sat 22 February, Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track
Sun 23 February, England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try
Round 4
Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 7 March, England 33-30 Wales Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life
Sun 8 March, Scotland 28-17 France Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland
Round 5
Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
RESCHEDULED MATCHES
Round 4
Sat 24 October, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut
Round 5
Sat 31 October, Wales v Scotland, venue TBC, 2.15pm
Sat 31 October, Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, 4.45pm
Sat 31 October, France v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm
Women’s 2020 Six Nations
Round 1
Sun 2 February France 13-19 England
Sun 2 February Ireland 18-14 Scotland
Sun 2 February Wales 15-19 Italy
Round 2
Sat 8 February France 45-10 Italy
Sun 9 February Ireland 31-12 Wales
Monday 10 February Scotland 0-53 England
Round 3
Sun 23 February Wales 0-50 France
Sun 23 February England 27-0 Ireland
Sun 23 February Italy v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Round 4
Sat 7 March England 66-7 Wales
Sat 7 March Scotland v France – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sun 8 March Ireland v Italy – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Round 5
Sun 15 March Wales v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sun 15 March Italy v England – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Sun 15 March France v Ireland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak
Saturday 24 October Ireland 21-7 Italy
Sunday 25 October Scotland 13-13 France
Sunday 1 November France v Ireland (tbc, Dublin) Live on RTE
Sunday 1 November Wales v Scotland (4.15pm, tbc) Live on BBC Alba
Sunday 1 November Italy v England (5pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on Sky Sports
