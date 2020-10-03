Here are some of the key dates you need to know about in the 2020 Six Nations

Six Nations Dates

Here’s our guide to the 2020 Six Nations, the bulk of which took place early in the year before being suspended because of the pandemic. The fixtures below include the rearranged dates for the four men’s matches that were postponed in March – check them out below.

2020 Men’s Six Nations

Round 1

Sat 1 February, Wales 42-0 Italy Reaction: Hat-trick for Josh Adams as Wales thrash Italy

Sat 1 February, Ireland 19-12 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg drops ball over the line

Sun 2 February, France 24-17 England Reaction: France’s fire-up youngsters overcome England

Round 2

Sat 8 February, Ireland 24-14 Wales Reaction: Jordan Larmour’s brilliant footwork

Sat 8 February, Scotland 6-13 England Reaction: England hold nerve in sodden Calcutta Cup bout

Sun 9 February, France 35-22 Italy Reaction: France go top after blowing hot and cold

Round 3

Sat 22 February, Italy 0-17 Scotland Reaction: Stuart Hogg scores scorching try in Rome

Sat 22 February, Wales 23-27 France Reaction: France keep Grand Slam bid on track

Sun 23 February, England 24-12 Ireland Reaction: Sexton fumble leads to George Ford try

Round 4

Sat 7 March, Ireland v Italy, Aviva Stadium, ITV – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sat 7 March, England 33-30 Wales Reaction: Wales score stunner to bring clash to life

Sun 8 March, Scotland 28-17 France Reaction: Mohamed Haouas sent off against Scotland

Round 5

Sat 14 March, Wales v Scotland, Principality Stadium, BBC – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sat 14 March, Italy v England, ITV – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sat 14 March, France v Ireland, BBC – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED MATCHES Round 4 Sat 24 October, Ireland 50-17 Italy Reaction: Hugo Keenan scores double on Ireland debut Round 5

Sat 31 October, Wales v Scotland, venue TBC, 2.15pm

Sat 31 October, Italy v England, Stadio Olimpico, 4.45pm

Sat 31 October, France v Ireland, Stade de France, 8pm

Women’s 2020 Six Nations

Round 1

Sun 2 February France 13-19 England

Sun 2 February Ireland 18-14 Scotland

Sun 2 February Wales 15-19 Italy

Round 2

Sat 8 February France 45-10 Italy

Sun 9 February Ireland 31-12 Wales

Monday 10 February Scotland 0-53 England

Round 3

Sun 23 February Wales 0-50 France

Sun 23 February England 27-0 Ireland

Sun 23 February Italy v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Round 4

Sat 7 March England 66-7 Wales

Sat 7 March Scotland v France – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 8 March Ireland v Italy – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Round 5

Sun 15 March Wales v Scotland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 15 March Italy v England – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

Sun 15 March France v Ireland – POSTPONED due to coronavirus outbreak

RESCHEDULED MATCHES

ROUND FOUR

Saturday 24 October Ireland 21-7 Italy

Sunday 25 October Scotland 13-13 France

ROUND FIVE

Sunday 1 November France v Ireland (tbc, Dublin) Live on RTE Sunday 1 November Wales v Scotland (4.15pm, tbc) Live on BBC Alba Sunday 1 November Italy v England (5pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on Sky Sports ROUND THREE

Sunday 6 December Italy v Scotland (6pm, Stadio Sergio Lanranchi) Live on BBC Alba