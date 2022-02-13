The front-rower showed his handling skills for England in Italy

Watch: Ellis Genge pass sets up Jamie George try

Rugby’s tight-five forwards are certainly turning on the style in the 2022 Six Nations.

In week one, it was an outrageous Tadhg Furlong offload that caught the eye as Ireland beat Wales at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

Yesterday it was a Tadhg Beirne 50:22 that stunned fans, the Ireland lock wowing with his long kick against France in Paris.

Today England prop Ellis Genge showed what he can do with a beautifully weighted long pass to Jamie George towards the end of the first half against Italy. The ball fell perfectly for hooker George, who was able to run in at the corner for his second try of the game.

England coach Eddie Jones has spoken of wanting his team to play a more attacking style and having front-rowers comfortable on the ball like Genge – and George for that matter – is a clear advantage when developing that game plan

That score just before the break was George’s second of the game. He had crossed in the 19th minute in a more conventional manner, burrowing over from close range as England’s forwards launched themselves towards the line with a series of pick-and-goes following a lineout in the Italian 22.

Of course, it was a man more known for his attacking skill-set – Marcus Smith – who scored the first try.

The England fly-half received the ball from Freddie Steward, released Max Malins on the wing and then kept up with play in support to take the return pass and glide through the gap for a try.

That score was actually initiated from a strong Genge carry in midfield, so the loosehead was having a big impact on a game that England led 21-0 at half-time.

