Scotland and Italy are both still searching for their first wins of the tournament

Women’s Six Nations Italy v Scotland Preview

Scotland travel to Italy in the fourth round of the Women’s Six Nations with both teams still on the hunt for their first win of the championship.

Scotland looked strong against France, particularly in the second half, but some individual brilliance and errors from the Scots meant they lost in Glasgow. In a different story, Ireland dominated Italy, who look a shadow of the team they were last year.

If Scotland can come away with a win, and an away win at that, it would be hugely reaffirming for the side ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

They are without star No 8 Jade Konkel but Chloe Rollie’s influence from full-back has been growing with each game and she was named the tournament’s Player of Round Three so will be looking to build on that.

There have been individual performances that Italy can be proud of too, with Beatrice Rigoni a standout, but the team cohesion – or lack thereof – is thwarting the brilliant moments from the back.

Find the team news and TV info, in our Italy v Scotland Women’s Six Nations Preview.

What’s the big team news?

Both teams have rung the changes for this fixture.

Ilaria Arrighetti makes her first appearance of the campaign in the Italy back row, Giordana Duca starts in the second row, Vittoria Vecchini comes in at hooker and Melissa Bettoni shifts to loosehead prop.

Sofia Stefan starts at scrum-half, Aura Muzzo comes onto the wing and Michela Sillari is at outside-centre.

Lock Emma Wassell is back for Scotland after injury and the other changes in the pack see Molly Wright make her first start at loosehead, Rachel McLachlan come in at openside flanker and Evie Gallagher switch from flanker to No 8.

In the backs, Caity Mattinson starts at scrum-half alongside Sarah Law, Shona Campbell is back on the wing and Helen Nelson and Lisa Thomson shift one position out each to form a new midfield pairing.

What time is kick-off and is it on TV?

The fixture will kick-off is 7.20pm on Saturday 23 April at the Stadio Sergi Lanfranchi.

It will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland in the UK. For more information on how to watch the match from elsewhere in the world see our Women’s Six Nations live stream guide.

The referee is Lauren Jenner and she will be assisted by Sara Cox and Katherine Ritchie. The TMO (television match official) is Ben Whitehouse.

What are the line-ups?

Italy: Manuela Furlan (captain); Aura Muzzo, Michela Sillari, Beatrice Rigoni, Maria Magatti; Veronica Madia, Sofia Stefan; Melissa Bettoni, Vittoria Vecchini, Lucia Gai, Valeria Fedrighi, Giordana Duca, Beatrice Veronese, Isabella Locatelli, Ilaria Arrighetti.

Replacements: Silvia Turani, Gaia Maris, Michela Merlo, Sara Tounesi, Alessandra Frangipani, Sara Barattin, Alyssa D’Inca, Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi.

Scotland: Chloe Rollie; Rhona Lloyd, Lisa Thomson, Helen Nelson, Shona Campbell; Sarah Law, Caity Mattinson; Molly Wright, Lana Skeldon, Christine Belisle, Emma Wassell, Sarah Bonar, Rachel Malcolm (captain), Rachel McLachlan, Evie Gallagher.

Replacements: Jodie Rettie, Leah Bartlett, Katie Dougan, Louise McMillan, Anne Young, Jenny Maxwell, Hannah Smith, Megan Gaffney.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.