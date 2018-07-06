The fixtures are out for the 2019 Six Nations and our the spotlight falls, once again, on seven weeks of drama, disappointment and delirium



Italy Six Nations Fixtures 2019

The 2019 Six Nations fixtures have been unveiled giving rugby supporters the chance to start putting money away in their piggy-banks for seven-weeks of rugby-induced shenanigans.

Italy have had a poor few years in the Six Nations and will be hoping to record at least one victory this year. They have a tough start however against Scotland in the opening round.

The next two weeks don’t get any easier with Wales and Ireland coming to Rome, and then the Italians have to travel to Twickenham in Round four. Finally Italy play France at home.

We will update you with the Italy squad as soon as it is announced.

(All Kickoff Times are in GMT)

Round 1

France v Wales, Friday 1st February, 20.00pm, Stade de France

Scotland v Italy, Saturday 2nd February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Ireland v England, Saturday 2nd February, 16.45pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 2

Scotland v Ireland, Saturday 9th February, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

Italy v Wales, Saturday 9th February, 16.45pm, Stadio Olimpico

England v France, Sunday 10th February, 15.00pm, Twickenham Stadium

Round 3

France v Scotland, Saturday 23rd February, 14.15pm, Stade de France

Wales v England, Saturday 23rd February, 16.45pm, Principality Stadium

Italy v Ireland, Sunday 24th February, 15.00pm, Stadio Olimpico

Round 4

Scotland v Wales, Saturday 9th March, 14.15pm, Murrayfield

England v Italy, Saturday 9th March, 16.45pm, Twickenham Stadium

Ireland v France, Sunday 10th March, 15.00pm, Aviva Stadium

Round 5

Italy v France, Saturday 16th March,12.30pm, Stadio Olimpico

Wales v Ireland, Saturday 16th March, 14.45pm, Principality Stadium

England v Scotland, Saturday 16th March, 17.00pm, Twickenham Stadium